TODAY
Dec. 18
HISTORY TOUR — The Napa County Historical Societyhosts a tour of downtown Napa’s most historic buildings at 10 a.m. Admission is $15; $10 for historical society members. The tour starts off at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa. Info, wordpress.napahistory.org/wordpress/programs; 224-1739; info@napahistory.org.
‘ELF’ — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive screening of the film “Elf” for teens at 3:30 p.m. Teens will receive prop bags full of surprises and instructions to interact with this 2003 holiday movie. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 259-8394.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 19
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
HOLIDAY CRAFTS — Children ages 10-12 are invited to make holiday pop-up cards at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 3-4 p.m. Materials and snacks provided. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4079.
‘THE POLAR EXPRESS’ — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, hosts a free screening of the holiday film “The Polar Express” at 5:30 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
THURSDAY
Dec. 20
CRAFT HOUR — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, invites children ages 4 and older to make superhero crafts inspired by the film “Incredibles 2” from 3-4 p.m. Materials provided. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4079.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, invites teens to make bath bombs from 4-5:30 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Dec. 21
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
HOLIDAY TROLLEY — The Christmas-decorated trolley returns to downtown Napa to offer free rides from 3-6 p.m. Playing music of the season, the bus travels between four regular stops: Oxbow Public Market; Napa River Inn; Andaz Hotel; and Dwight Murray Plaza. Info, donapa.com/event/holiday-trolley-2.
ONE MORE TRY — George Michael tribute band One More Try performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $27-$32. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
JESSY J — Contemporary jazz musician Jessy J performs two holiday shows at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $27.50-$55. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY
Dec. 22
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make ping pong ball snowman holiday ornaments at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
DOWNTOWN CHRISTMAS — Santa greets visitors at First Street Napa, 1300 First St., Napa, from noon-3 p.m. Christmas carolers will be strolling the area, infusing holiday cheer as guests shop. Free admission. Info, firststreetnapa.com.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
HOLIDAY TROLLEY — The Christmas-decorated trolley returns to downtown Napa to offer free rides from 3-6 p.m. Playing music of the season, the bus travels between four regular stops: Oxbow Public Market; Napa River Inn; Andaz Hotel; and Dwight Murray Plaza. Info, donapa.com/event/holiday-trolley-2.
JESSY J — Contemporary jazz musician Jessy J performs two holiday shows at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $27.50-$55. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
ABBA-SOLUTELY CHRISTMAS SHOW — The ABBA-Solutely Christmas Show, featuring the songs of ABBA, comes to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. Info, lincolntheater.com.
THE RHYTHM METHOD 4 — Cover band The Rhythm Method 4 performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 8-11 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
SUNDAY
Dec. 23
DOWNTOWN CHRISTMAS — Santa greets visitors at First Street Napa, 1300 First St., Napa, from noon-3 p.m. Christmas carolers will be strolling the area, infusing holiday cheer as guests shop. Free admission. Info, firststreetnapa.com.
‘HOLIDAY IN HARMONY’ — Lucky Penny Productions presents the family-friendly musical treat “Holiday in Harmony: An Olde Fashioned Christmas,“ featuring performances by members of the Lucky Penny family, at 2 p.m. at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Suite 208, Napa. Tickets are $10-$20. Info, luckypennynapa.com.
HOLIDAY TROLLEY — The Christmas-decorated trolley returns to downtown Napa to offer free rides from 3-6 p.m. Playing music of the season, the bus travels between four regular stops: Oxbow Public Market; Napa River Inn; Andaz Hotel; and Dwight Murray Plaza. Info, donapa.com/event/holiday-trolley-2.