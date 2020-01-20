To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Jan. 20
DAY OF SERVICE — As part of Napa County’s Day of Serving, honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., volunteer events will be held throughout the county from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Volunteer “base camp” will be held at St. John’s Parish Hall, 924 Napa St., Napa. Volunteer service activities will be available within the hall and at other community locations. Info, cvnlvolunteers.org/mlk2020.
TUESDAY
Jan. 21
EDUCATION DISCUSSION — Napa Valley Unified School District Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti discusses the current school year, Title IX and educational highlights at the New Technology High School Café, 920 Yount St., Napa, from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Info, napacounty-ca.aauw.net.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 22
WILD AMERICAN CANYON — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild American Canyon presentation about opossums at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org; 707-253-4070.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Jan. 23
‘NOTORIOUS’ — 99.3 The Vine Studios, 135 Gasser Drive, Napa, hosts a classic movie night with the screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Notorious” at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, facebook.com/pg/99f3thevine/events.
‘XANADU JR.’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Xanadu Jr.”, featuring an all-youth cast, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
FRIDAY
Jan. 24
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
SATURDAY
Jan. 25
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 11 a.m. Info, 253-4235.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
DANCE FACTORY — The dance group Dance Factory presents “Cinematic” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
DIRTY CELLO — The band Dirty Cello performs at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Info, thewhitebarn.org.
SUNDAY
Jan. 26
LOLLIPOPS! — Family-friendly LolliPOPS! perform at the Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 11 a.m. and noon. Free admission. Parents must register their child for the showtimes. Info, lincolntheater.com.
MOSTLY MOZART —Napa Valley Music Associates presents “Mostly Mozart in Napa Valley” at First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$20. Info, napavalleymusicassociates.org; 322-8402.
MONDAY
Jan. 27
COMMISSION ON AGING — The Napa County Commission on Aging meets at the Napa County Board of Supervisors Chambers, 1195 Third St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Info, countyofnapa.org/1000/Commission-on-Aging.