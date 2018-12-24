FRIDAY
Dec. 28
ILLEAGLES — Illeagles, a tribute to the Eagles, performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $22-$27. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
KENNY G — Kenny G performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY
Dec. 29
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
POP! A SPARKLING WINE CELEBRATION — The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts Pop! A Sparkling Wine Celebration from 6-8:30 p.m. The event includes an eclectic selection of sparkling wines paired with hors d’oeuvres from the CIA chefs. Tickets are $50. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
WHEN DOVES CRY — When Doves Cry, a tribute to Prince, performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $27-$30. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
KENNY G — Kenny G performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SUNDAY
Dec. 30
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
SUNDAY JAZZ — Mike Greensill, Janice Maxie Reid and Mads Tolling perform at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
KENNY G — Kenny G performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.