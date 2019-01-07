TODAY
Jan. 7
NATIVE DAUGHTERS OF THE GOLDEN WEST ESHCOL — Native Daughters of the Golden West Eshcol Parlor No. 16 meets at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa. Social potluck begins at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 7. Info, 255-5673.
TUESDAY
Jan. 8
NAPA VALLEY INSIGHT MEDITATION — Napa Valley Insight Meditation hosts silent meditation meetings on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Individuals of all levels and experience are welcome. Info, napainsight.org; 363-7955.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 9
KINDERGARTEN INFORMATION NIGHT — St. John’s Lutheran School, 3521 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, hosts a Kindergarten information night at 6:30 p.m. Parents will meet with teachers, see the classroom and learn about the Kindergarten curriculum. RSVP Required. Info, stjohnsnapa.org; 226-7970, ext. 125; kgoller@stjohnsnapa.org.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The Napa County Master Gardeners host a workshop about growing roses at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
WILD NAPA — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild Napa presentation about the Napa County fish count at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org.
THURSDAY
Jan. 10
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a game of Dungeon and Dragons at 4 p.m. Free admission. Games will be held monthly. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
LANTERNS — Teens, ages 11-18, are invited to make lanterns at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, at 4 p.m. All supplies provided. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Jan. 11
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
ART IN THE LIBRARY — Artists from the group ArtDivas present their mixed media creations at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
ERIC DARIUS — Musician Eric Darius performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $29-$59, plus tax. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY
Jan. 12
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts the workshop “How to Plan and Plant a Home Vineyard” in Yountville from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is $5. Location will be provided after registering for the workshop. Participants are advised to dress warmly and wear good walking shoes or boots. The workshop will be held under cover outdoors followed by a walk in the vineyard. There will be a 30 minute lunch break. Info, ucanr.edu/2019homevineyard.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
WILDLIFE RESCUE — Representatives from the Suisun Marsh Natural History Association discuss their work at the Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 10:30 a.m. Meet some of the non-releasable animals they have cared for including an owl, red-tailed hawk, and opossum. Admission is $5; free to members. RSVP requested. Info, cpnaturecenter.com; 255-6465; cpnaturecenter@gmail.com.
HOW TO FESTIVAL — Libraries in the Napa County Library network host interactive workshops as part of the annual How To Festival from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in Napa, American Canyon and Calistoga; and noon-4 p.m. in Yountville. For workshop listings, visit facebook.com/NapaCountyLibrary.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
‘BECOMING ASTRID’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Swedish film “Becoming Astrid” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
HISTORIC BUILDINGS TOUR — The Napa County Historical Society hosts a Downtown Napa Historic Buildings Tour from 4-5 p.m. Tours begin at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa. Admission is $20. Registration required. Info, wordpress.napahistory.org; 224-1739; info@napahistory.org.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
ERIC DARIUS — Musician Eric Darius performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $29-$59, plus tax. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
NIGHT BLOOM — Illuminated hot air balloons will be on display at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, at 7 p.m. as part of the Art After Dark Experience and the Lighted Art Festival. Info, donapa.com/lights.
SUNDAY
Jan. 13
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
