Today
May 15
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
BIG BLU SOUL REVUE — Big Blu Soul Revue performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$20. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
THURSDAY
May 16
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
POWER OF POETRY — Solstice Writers hosts the Power of Poetry fundraiser at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, from 1-3 p.m. Tickets $5. Proceeds benefit the Rianda House. Info, 963-8555.
CONCERT — Napa High School music department presents its spring concert, featuring the NHS concert band, jazz band, drumline, clarinet ensemble and more, at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Admission is $15. Info, napahighband.org.
FRIDAY
May 17
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266. Hawaiian musician
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Food Truck Friday from 4-6 p.m. This weekly event includes signature bites from the Village Food Truck, and live music. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
WILLIE K — Hawaiian musician Willie K performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $39-$59. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘HAMLET’S BIG ADVENTURE’ — Napa Valley College presents “Hamlet’s Big Adventure (A Prequel)” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$15. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
SATURDAY
May 18
SERVICE PROJECT — Marine Corps League #870 will be cleaning headstones at the Yountville Veterans Home Cemetery, 260 California Drive, at 9 a.m. in honor of Armed Forces Day. Volunteers wanted. Info, 337-5241; ubpets@juno.com.
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
OAK VOLUNTEER DAY— The Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts an oak volunteer day at Alston Park, 2037 Dry Creek Road, Napa, from 9-11:30 a.m. Volunteers of all ages are needed to check acorn plantings for growth, pull invasive weeds, and mulch newly planted trees. RSVP encouraged. Info, naparcd.org/volunteer-oak-day-may-18; 252-4189, ext. 3117; annay@naparcd.org.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
STORY TIME — Copperfield's Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘NEVER LOOK AWAY’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the German film "Never Look Away" at 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
LAWN HOUR SATURDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Lawn Hour Saturday from 4-6 p.m. This weekly event includes live music and pop-up food and beverage booths. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
WILLIE K — Hawaiian musician Willie K performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $39-$59. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘HAMLET’S BIG ADVENTURE’ —Napa Valley College presents “Hamlet’s Big Adventure (A Prequel)” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$15. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
‘ARTISTRY’ — Napa Regional Dance Company presents “Atristry” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $23. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SUNDAY
May 19
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
SMOKER SUNDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Smoker Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This weekly event includes live music and made-to-order, signature sandwiches straight from Executive Chef Vincent Lesage’s 12-foot smoker. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 1-6 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
WILLIE K — Hawaiian musician Willie K performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $39-$59. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘HAMLET’S BIG ADVENTURE’ —Napa Valley College presents “Hamlet’s Big Adventure (A Prequel)” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10-$15. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
TOP DRINK COCKTAIL FESTIVAL — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, hosts the Top Drink Cocktail Festival from 2-4:30 p.m. Enjoy signature Charbay cocktails created by Napa’s best mixologists. Tickets are $35-45. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
‘LADIES OF JAZZ’ — Sing Napa Valley presents “Ladies of Jazz” at The Runway by Patrick Restaurant and Bar at the Napa County Airport, 2044 Airport Road, Napa, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25-$30. Info, singnapavalley.org; 255-4662.
MONDAY
May 20
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its "Savoring the Moment" photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
AGING FORUM — Share the Care director Yvonne Baginski hosts “Who Will Care For Me When I No Longer Can? Options for Older Adults in Napa County” at the Napa Elks Club, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 10 a.m.-noon. Admission is $10. Info, napavalleysharethecare.com.
TUESDAY
May 21
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.