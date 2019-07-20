Today
July 20
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County host a gardening workshop about succulents at 9:30 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa; 253-4221.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
MODEL TRAIN OPEN HOUSE — Napa Model Railroad Historical Society hosts an open house event at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Trains will be running all day. Free admission. Info, nvmrc.org; 253-8428.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘THE SECRET INGREDIENT’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the documentary “The Secret Ingredient” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
BURGER POP-UP — Hamburger expert George Motz brings his Burger Pop-Up World Tour to CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, from 6-9 p.m. Admission is $20 and includes burgers, beverages and dessert. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/the-george-motz-burger-pop-up.
ROY AYERS — Singer Roy Ayers performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35-$95. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SUNDAY
July 21
ART SHOW — Artist Peter Scaturro hosts an open studio show from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 146 Monte Vista Drive in Napa. His works include abstract expressionist paintings, drawings and ceramic sculpture. Info, peterscaturro.com; peteralbertscaturro@gmail.com.
ARTISAN MARKET — The Village at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts an artisan market from noon.-3 p.m. Food, wine and art vendors from Napa Valley are scheduled to attend. Free admission. Info, villagenapavalley.com.
JD & THE STRAIGHT SHOT — JD & The Straight Shot performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$35. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
MEET THE AUTHORS — Authors Bo Kearns and Richard Tres discuss their new works at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, at 3 p.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
MONDAY
July 22
MUSIC & MOVEMENT — Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, hosts Music & Movements, a family-friendly music time for babies and toddlers, at 11 a.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
July 23
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
July 24
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
LOCALS NIGHT — Take in local, hand-made arts and crafts, savor appetizers from downtown restaurants and enjoy a craft-brewed beer or glass of wine – all while listening to music from local artists in downtown Napa as part of Locals Night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Festivities take place at First Street Napa, 1300 First St. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/event/locals-night-out-mix-mingle-more.
WILD AMERICAN CANYON — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild American Canyon presentation about monarch butterflies at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Papal biographer and scholar George Weigel presents “My Unexpected Life with Pope St John Paul II” at Kolbe Academy-Trinity Prep, 2055 Redwood Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, 258-9030; kolbetrinity.org.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
July 25
MANDY HARVEY — Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $19-$39. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
July 26
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call Rachel at 224-8775.
ROYAL JELLY JIVE — The band Royal Jelly Jive performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$30. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
COMEDY — Comedian Katie Rubin presents “Why I Died: A Comedy” at Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$30. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.