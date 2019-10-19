TODAY
Oct. 19
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
HOMETOWN HARVEST FESTIVAL — The Hometown Harvest Festival returns to downtown St. Helena (Oak Avenue between Adams and Spring streets) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The community event features live music, a kids carnival, a wine lounge, a food alley, and an array of arts and crafts. The Pet PAWrade begins at 9:30 a.m. Info, amaliak@cityofsthelena.org; 707-967-2736.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
MODEL TRAIN OPEN HOUSE — Napa Model Railroad Historical Society hosts an open house event at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Trains will be running all day. Free admission. Info, nvmrc.org; 253-8428.
FIRE SAFETY MEETING — The Mt. Veeder Fire Safe Council hosts a fire safety meeting at Enchanted Hills Camp, 3410 Mt. Veeder Road, Napa, from 1-3 p.m. Hear the latest information about home hardening, defensible space and emergency access and egress from the experts. RSVP to jeff.mtveederfiresafe@gmail.com.
BOOK SALE — Friends of the American Canyon Library hosts its a book sale from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way. Items for sale include gently-used books, and DVDs. After 1 p.m., guests may purchase a grocery bag with books for $5 during the bargain sale. Info, friendsofamcanlibrary.com.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘UNDEAD GIRL GANG’ — Author Lily Anderson discusses her new book “Undead Girl Gang” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Napa Bookmine will also have copies available for purchase. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 253-4235.
‘THE BELLE OF AMHERST’ — Jennifer King stars as poet Emily Dickinson in the one-woman show “The Belle of Amherst” at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
‘THE FRESHMAN’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the French film “The Freshman” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
GREG ADAMS AND EAST BAY SOUL— Greg Adams and East Bay Soul performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $29-$69. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION — The Napa Valley Horseman’s Association, 1200 Foster Road, Napa, hosts its 80th anniversary celebration The Old West Lives On from 7-10 p.m. Festivities include food trucks, raffles, door prizes, a silent auction, music, a costume contest and more. Tickets are $20. Info, napahorsemen.org.
SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE — Napa Ballroom Dancers hosts its “Harvest Dance Party” at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 7-10 p.m. The evening will kick off with a two-step lesson. Tickets are $15. Info, napaballroomdancers.org.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Oct. 20
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
‘THE BELLE OF AMHERST’ — Jennifer King stars as poet Emily Dickinson in the one-woman show “The Belle of Amherst” at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
GREG ADAMS AND EAST BAY SOUL— Greg Adams and East Bay Soul performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 2 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $29-$69. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
ARTISAN MARKET — The Village at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts an artisan market from noon.-3 p.m. Food, wine and art vendors from Napa Valley are scheduled to attend. Free admission. Info, villagenapavalley.com.
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS — Ministers Carol Fink and Lynn Macfarland, and Rev. Judy Naimo host a blessing of the animals at the Yountville Veteran’s Memorial Park, 6465 Washington St., at 3 p.m. All critters welcome.
JOE GALAMBOS — Classical guitarist Joe Galambos performs at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30. Info, thewhitebarn.org.
MONDAY
Oct. 21
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
FREE FLU SHOTS — Napa County hosts a free flu shot clinic at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, from 3-6 p.m. Anyone older than 3 years old may participate. Nasal spray flu vaccines will not be available this year. Call 707-253-4270 to make an appointment.
TUESDAY
Oct. 22
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘BEETLEJUICE’ — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens “Beetlejuice” as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 6:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
ARTIST LECTURE SERIES — Artist Anneli Henriksson discusses her work as part of the Oxbow School visiting artist lecture series at The CIA Theater at Copia, 500 First St., at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, oxbowschool.org.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 23
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Oct. 24
‘LAND AND PEOPLE OF NAPA VALLEY’ — Napa Valley Museum’s “Land and People of Napa Valley” is now on display at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. This pop-up exhibition includes many of the museum’s most popular permanent history cases, including History of Valley Transportation, Ranching & Farming, and Pioneer Days. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
‘THE COMEDY OF ROMEO AND JULIET...KINDA SORTA’ — The Justin-Siena High School Theater Department presents “The Comedy of Romeo and Juliet...kinda sorta” at Justin-Siena Hall, 4026 Maher St., Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$25. Info, brownpapertickets.com/event/3635629.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author and photographer Daniel Fox discusses his new book “Feel the Wild” at Mad Fritz Brewing Company, 1282 Vidovich Ave., St. Helena, from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$50, and include a copy of Fox’s book. Info, napabookmine.com.
NELLIE MCKAY — Nellie McKay performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $19-$39. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
FRIDAY
Oct. 25
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
GARDEN TOUR — Farmer Jon Brzycki leads a garden tour at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 9:30 a.m. Learn about the organically farmed garden that provides seasonal produce to the kitchens at Copia during the hour-long tour. Admission is $15. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/copia-garden-tour.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
DENNIS QUAID AND JAMIE JAMES — Dennis Quaid and Jamie James perform at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $39-$119. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE COMEDY OF ROMEO AND JULIET...KINDA SORTA’ — The Justin-Siena High School Theater Department presents “The Comedy of Romeo and Juliet...kinda sorta” at Justin-Siena Hall, 4026 Maher St., Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$25. Info, brownpapertickets.com/event/3635629.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.