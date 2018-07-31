TODAY
July 31
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org, 501-3087.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 1
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
MONKEY BUSINESS — Animal experts Kevin and Martina bring their primate family to Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville, at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, Yvilleparksandrec.com.
THURSDAY
Aug. 2
ALL JAZZED UP — Pianist Mike Greensill performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 5-7 p.m. Free admission. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
CALISTOGA CONCERTS IN THE PARK — Latin rocker Ricky Montijo performs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., Calistoga. Free admission. Info, visitcalistoga.com.
LIVE MUSIC OPEN MIC — Uncorked at Napa Oxbow, 605 First St., presents an open mic music event from 7-10 p.m. Come listen to locals and visiting professional musicians and vocalists. Free admission. Info, uncorked-at-oxbow.com; 224-6875.
MAXI PRIEST — Maxi Priest performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $40-$80. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
Aug. 3
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
TRAILBLAZING WOMEN — The Culinary Institute of American at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a celebration honoring the female trailblazers in food, beverage, and hospitality who paved the way for today’s new wave of phenomes during a Conversations at Copia presentation from 5-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
‘THE WINE LOVER’S APPRENTICE’ — Sommelier Kathleen Bershad discusses her book “The Wine Lover’s Apprentice: Worlds of Wisdom for Would-Be Oenophiles” at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, at 6 p.m. Info, 942-1616.
NAPA CITY NIGHTS — Napa City Nights returns to Veterans Memorial Park, located at Third and Main streets in downtown Napa, from 6:30-10 p.m. The Cripple Creek Band; Charlie Hersey; and Rock & Rock Rhuthm Revue are scheduled to perform. Free admission. Info, napacitynights.com.
MAXI PRIEST — Maxi Priest performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $40-$80. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
OTIS & THE SMOKESTACKS — Otis & the Smokestacks performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
SATURDAY
Aug. 4
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org, 501-3087.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY LIBRARY HOUR — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9-10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
WOMEN’S SUMMIT — Women Stand Up—St Helena partners with Soroptimist International Calistoga to sponsor the Women’s Summit Napa Valley at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event’s goal is to engage, educate and encourage women to find confidence in their voices and to take action steps to address issues locally and nationally. Admission is $75; $35 for students. Info, WomenStandUp.StHelena@gmail.com.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
KNIT-IN — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a knit-in from 10 a.m.-noon. See what others are working on, get advice from other knitters and learn new techniques. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
MAXI PRIEST — Maxi Priest performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $40-$80. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
RICK ESTRIN & THE NIGHTCATS — Rick Estrin & The Nightcats perform at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $29-$34. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
SUNDAY
Aug. 5
WALK FOR ANIMALS — Napa Humane hosts Walk for Animals at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Participation is $35-$45. Info, napahumane.org/events/walk-for-animals.
HEALTH EXPO — The American Canyon Health Expo offers free health screenings at American Canyon High School, 3000 Newell Drive, from noon-5 p.m. Info, 557-2113.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘RIGHT FOOTED’ — CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a screening of the documentary “Right Footed” at 4 p.m. Reserve your seat online. Tickets are $20. Unclaimed tickets will be available at Will Call prior to the screening. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
MUSIC IN THE PARK — Soul Kat performs a free concert at Yountville Veterans Park, 6465 Washington St. from 5-7 p.m. Info, 944-8712; townofyountville.com/whats-new/calendar.
MONDAY
Aug. 6
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a free screening of DisneyNature’s “Oceans” at 6:30 p.m. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.