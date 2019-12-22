To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Dec. 22
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from noon-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come, first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS BRASS — The Napa Valley Brass Society presents the 46th annual Sounds of Christmas Brass in the covered area outside Raley’s, 217 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 1:15 p.m. Napa Valley Brass Society, which features brass instrumentalists from the Bay Area, will play arrangements of Christmas music and carols. Free admission.
‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents a musical rendition of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘THE NUTCRACKER’ — Napa Regional Dance Company presents “The Nutcracker” at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35-$45. Info, lincolntheater.com; 944-9900.
JESSY J — Instrumentalist and singer Jessy J performs Christmas songs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 2 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $27.50-$55. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS TOUR — Napa Valley Wine Trolley Holiday Light Tour departs from Oxbow Public Market, 644 First St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. for a 90-minute tour of historic downtown Napa. Tickets are $15-$30. Info, NapaValleyWineTrolley.com.
MONDAY
Dec. 23
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
THURSDAY
Dec. 26
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from 4-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
FRIDAY
Dec. 27
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from 4-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
KENNY G. — Kenny G. performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY
Dec. 28
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from noon-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
KENNY G. — Kenny G. performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SUNDAY
Dec. 29
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from noon-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
KENNY G. — Kenny G. performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
MONDAY
Dec. 30
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
KENNY G. — Kenny G. performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.