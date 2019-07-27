Today
July 27
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 11 a.m. Info, 253-4235; napalibray.org/events.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MASTER GARDENERS RECRUITMENT MEETING — Are you a Napa County resident who enjoys gardening? The Napa County Master Gardeners are looking for new members and are hosting a recruitment meeting at the UCCE Meeting Room 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa, from 1:30-3 p.m. Application forms will only be available at these meetings. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
ROYAL JELLY JIVE — The band Royal Jelly Jive performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$30. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA YOUTH SYMPHONY — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts the Napa Youth Symphony Chamber Music Strings Recital at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/nvys.html.
SUNDAY
July 28
PORCHFEST — More than 100 bands perform in the Fuller Park neighborhood as part of the annual Porchfest concert series. Stroll down the streets of downtown Napa and enjoy local music from porch to porch. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/event/napa-porchfest.
MONDAY
July 29
MUSIC & MOVEMENTS — Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, hosts Music & Movements, a family-friendly music time for babies and toddlers, at 11 a.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
July 30
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
July 31
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
LOCALS NIGHT — Take in local, hand-made arts and crafts, savor appetizers from downtown restaurants and enjoy a craft-brewed beer or glass of wine – all while listening to music from local artists in downtown Napa as part of Locals Night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Festivities take place at First Street Napa, 1300 First St. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/event/locals-night-out-mix-mingle-more.
IDENTITY THEFT — Financial adviser Tonya West hosts “Simple Safeguards: Preventing Identity Theft” at Waddell & Reed, 600 Trancas St., Suite 200, Napa, from 6:30-8 p.m. Learn how to take practical precautions to minimize your risk of becoming a victim and stop identity theft. Free admission. Info, 346-3034; twest01@wradvisors.com.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Aug. 1
MASTER GARDENERS RECRUITMENT MEETING — Are you a Napa County resident who enjoys gardening? The Napa County Master Gardeners are looking for new members and are hosting a recruitment meeting at the Yountville Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave., from noon-1:30 p.m. Application forms will only be available at these meetings. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa.
‘DYING WISH’ —Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, hosts a screening of “Dying Wish” at part of its Death Positive series at 6 p.m. The documentary is about a hospice patient with end-stage cancer who chooses to stop eating and drinking in order not to prolong his dying process. Discussion to follow. Free admission. Info, 738-6271; anne.jungerman@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Aug. 2
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
UKE-A-PALOOZA — The annual Uke-A-Palooza returns to the Oxbow Public Market, 610 First St., Napa, from 6-9 p.m. The event is an action-packed, island-style, comedic evening of musical entertainment for the whole family. Free admission.
SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS — The band Squirrel Nut Zippers performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $29-$69. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘HARDBALL’ — The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.