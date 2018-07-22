TODAY
July 22
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
OPEN STUDIO — Abstract artist Peter Scaturro hosts an open studio show from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 146 Monte Vista Drive in Napa. His works include bold watercolors, pen and ink drawings and mixed media sculptures. Info, peterscaturro.com.
SUNDAY AT THE SYMPHONY — Soprano Lisa Delan sings Joseph Canteloube’s “Chants d’Auvergne” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, festivalnapavalley.org.
MONDAY
July 23
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a free screening of the film “Smurfs: The Lost Village” at 6:30 p.m. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
TUESDAY
July 24
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org, 501-3087.
CELLO CONCERT — Cellist Sophia Bacelar performs at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 11 a.m. Free admission. Info, festivalnapavalley.org.
WEDNESDAY
July 25
REPTILES — JNW Reptiles brings bearded dragons, tortoises and sand boas to Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville, at 11 a.m. Free admission. Info, Yvilleparksandrec.com.
‘BEING MORTAL ’ — Queen of the Valley Medical Center and Honoring Choices Napa Valley present a screening and discussion of the PBS Frontline film, “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End” at 11 a.m. at Queen of the Valley, 1000 Trancas St., Napa. Free admission. Info, jill.moss@stjoe.org.
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
BREMAN TOWN MUSICIANS — Trombonist Andy Strain and the Bremen Town Musicians bring musical storytelling to Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville, at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, Yvilleparksandrec.com.
WILD AMERICAN CANYON — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild American Canyon presentation about skunks at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org.
THURSDAY
July 26
ALL JAZZED UP — Pianist Mike Greensill performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 5-7 p.m. Free admission. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
ST. HELENA CONCERT IN THE PARK — Jazz-punk trio Sharkmouth performs at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., St.Helena from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, sthelena.com/st-helena-events/category/summer-concert-series.
CALISTOGA CONCERTS IN THE PARK — Jazz band The Klipptones performs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., Calistoga. Free admission. Info, visitcalistoga.com.
LIVE MUSIC OPEN MIC — Uncorked at Napa Oxbow, 605 First St., presents an open mic music event from 7-10 p.m. Come listen to locals and visiting professional musicians and vocalists. Free admission. Info, uncorked-at-oxbow.com; 224-6875.
FRIDAY
July 27
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MASTER GARDENERS — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts a gardening workshop about basic food preserving techniques at 10 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa; 253-4221.
RETIRED PUBLIC EMPLOYEES ASSOCIATION — Retired Public Employees Association meets at the house behind the bocce ball court at Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, at noon. Info, 255-7871.
NAPA CITY NIGHTS — Napa City Nights returns to Veterans Memorial Park, located at Third and Main streets in downtown Napa, from 6:30-10 p.m. The Bonedrivers; Jimmy Duvet and the Comforters; and 23rd Hour are scheduled to perform. Free admission. Info, napacitynights.com.
MOVIE IN THE PARK — Catch a free screening of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” at Yountville Community Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave., at 6:30 p.m.
COMEDY — Comedian Johnny Steele performs at Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
July 28
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org, 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES DRIVE — Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay hosts a school supply drive at the Michaels/Homegoods parking lot at 308 Soscol Ave. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Look for a white truck. Supplies will be donated to Napa schools. Info, teacherresourcecenter.org.
KNIT-IN — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a knit-in from 10 a.m.-noon. See what others are working on, get advice from other knitters and learn new techniques. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
RELAY FOR LIFE — Napa County Relay For Life, a 24-hour fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, kicks off at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 10 a.m. Proceeds go to causes that provide local services for cancer. Info, 545-6728.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts a gardening workshop about pickling and fermenting techniques at 10 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa; 253-4221.
RUSSIAN RENAISSANCE — Moscow-based quartet Russian Renaissance performs at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 11 a.m. Free admission. Info, festivalnapavalley.org
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Barbara Toboni discusses her book “The Bunny Poets” at Copperfields, 3740 Bel Aire Plaza, at 11 a.m. Info, 252-8002
CRAFTING — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a DIY crafting hour at 11 a.m. Children are invited to make Kawaii squishies during this free event. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 947-7194.
FESTIVAL — The Napa Craft Beer, Spirits and Oyster Festival is held at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. There are two sessions: 1-4:30 p.m. and 6-9:30 p.m. Early access for VIP patrons. Tickets are $25-$75. Info, napacraftbeerfestival.com.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
‘FINDING DORY’— American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, screen the Disney film “Finding Dory” at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
SENSORY FRIENDLY STORY TIME — Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 3 p.m. Info, 253-4235; napalibray.org/events.
‘ICE MOTHER’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens “Ice Mother”, a film from the Czech Republic, at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
‘ROCK THE GROUND’ — NapaShakes hosts “Rock the Ground”, which includes the world-premiere cinema screening of Emma Rice’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” from London’s Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre. The screening will be held at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., at 5 p.m. Following the screening, the party moves over to Caldwell-Snyder Gallery, 1328 Main St., for dinner, drinks and disco. Tickets are $65. The evening is most appropriate for guests age 21 and older. Info, napashakes.org/tickets.