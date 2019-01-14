TODAY
Jan. 14
KINDERGARTEN INFORMATION NIGHT — St. John’s Lutheran School, 3521 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, hosts a Kindergarten information night at 6:30 p.m. Parents will meet with teachers, see the classroom and learn about the Kindergarten curriculum. RSVP Required. Info, stjohnsnapa.org; 226-7970, ext. 125; kgoller@stjohnsnapa.org.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL — Experience an illuminating art walk during the season of lights in downtown Napa from 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
TUESDAY
Jan. 15
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
LANTERNS — Make lanterns at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 4-5:30 p.m. for this year’s Napa Lantern Parade (scheduled for Friday, Jan. 18) All supplies provided. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4241.
NAPA VALLEY INSIGHT MEDITATION — Napa Valley Insight Meditation hosts silent meditation meetings on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Individuals of all levels and experience are welcome. Info, napainsight.org; 363-7955.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 16
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
BIRDING HIKE — Napa Parks and Recreation Services hosts a birding hike for teens and tweens at Westwood Hills Park, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 3 p.m. Free. Info, 257-9529; prscntr@cityofnapa.org.
PROTEST HATS — Evelyn Zlomke's hand-knit protest hats (one for each of the 365 days between the 2018 Napa Women’s March and the upcoming 2019 March) will be on view at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 5-7 pm. Free admission.
THURSDAY
Jan. 17
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, invites teens to make organization planners from 4-5 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; melinda.mathis@countyofnapa.org.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Jan. 18
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
HISTORIC BUILDINGS TOUR — The Napa County Historical Society hosts a Downtown Napa Historic Buildings Tour from 4-5 p.m. Tours begin at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa. Admission is $20. Registration required. Info, wordpress.napahistory.org; 224-1739; info@napahistory.org.
NAPA LANTERN PARADE — The City of Napa hosts a community Lantern Parade as part of the Napa Lighted Arts Festival at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Napa at 6:30 p.m. Anyone wearing lighted attire or carrying a lantern may participate. Free admission. Info, cityofnapa.org/lanternparade.
ANTHONY DAVID — Anthony David performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $30-$60. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY
Jan. 19
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
WOMEN’S MARCH NAPA VALLEY — As part of a national movement for women’s rights, local residents are organizing Women’s March — Napa Valley from 9-11:30 a.m. Participants gather at Napa City Hall on School Street in downtown Napa. A rally will be held at 10 a.m. All are welcome. For route details, visit womensmarchnapavalley.org.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
BIKE RODEO — Napa County Bicycle Coalition and Athletic Feat/Bicycle Works, 3367 Solano Ave., Napa, host a bike rodeo and family biking workshop from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Learn about biking safety and practice your skills at the bike rodeo. Free admission. Info, facebook.com/NapaBike.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make Minion cork keychains at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. All materials supplied. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
STORY TIME — Copperfield's Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
BIRDING WALK — Napa Parks and Recreation Services hosts a birding walk at the Oxbow Preserve, 1028 McKenzie Drive, Napa at 2 p.m. Free. Info, 257-9529; prscntr@cityofnapa.org.
A CAPPELLA EXTRAVAGANZA — Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, presents Napa Valley High School’s annual A Cappella Extravaganza at 7 p.m. Choirs from Napa, Vintage and American Canyon high schools will perform as well as award-winning vocal band SixAppeal. Tickets are $20-$30. Info, lincolntheater.com.
NIGHT BLOOM — Illuminated hot air balloons will be on display at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, at 7 p.m. as part of the Art After Dark Experience and the Lighted Art Festival. Info, donapa.com/lights.
SUNDAY
Jan. 20
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT — Violet Grgich and Les Violettes present Render Unto Caesar: Music from the Court of Leopold I, Holy Roman Emperor at the Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $85. Info, lincolntheater.com.
FULL MOON HIKE — Napa Parks and Recreation Services hosts a full moon guided hike at Alston Park, 2037 Dry Creek Road, Napa, at 6 p.m. Bring some water and footwear that is comfortable for a moderate amount of walking. The weather will be cold so be sure to dress in warm clothing. Info, 257-9529; prscntr@cityofnapa.org.
NIGHT BLOOM — Illuminated hot air balloons will be on display at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, at 7 p.m. as part of the Art After Dark Experience and the Lighted Art Festival. Info, donapa.com/lights.