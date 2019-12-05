To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Dec. 5
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from 4-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
HOLIDAY DECORATIONS— The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County discuss decorating your home for the holidays with plants at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
FRIDAY
Dec. 6
UNDERSTANDING MEMORY LOSS — The Alzheimer’s Association presents its annual Napa Valley education conference for family caregivers and professionals from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. Registration is $50-$90. Info, tinyurl.com/NConf2019.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from 4-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
TREE LIGHTING — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa welcomes the holiday season from 4-6 p.m. Festivities include Christmas carolers, a holiday-inspired Artisan Market and photos with Santa. Free admission. RSVP required. Info, villagenapavalley.com/event/tree-lighting-ceremony-120619.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS — St. Helena Recreation Department hosts its second annual Home for the Holidays community celebration, including a tree lighting, visits with Santa and lighted bike parade, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Carnegie Building, 1360 Oak Ave., St. Helena. Free admission. Info, cityofsthelena.org/parksrec/page/home-holidays-community-tree-lighting.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS TOUR — Napa Valley Wine Trolley Holiday Light Tour departs from Oxbow Public Market, 644 First St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. for a 90-minute tour of historic downtown Napa. Tickets are $15-$30. Info, NapaValleyWineTrolley.com.
‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents a musical rendition of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
HOLIDAY CONCERT — Bel Canto, a Napa Valley vocal chamber ensemble, performs its holiday concert at First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$25. Info, belcantonv.org.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Jessica Inserra performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
‘A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS’ — Napa Valley College Theater Department presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the NVC Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
SATURDAY
Dec. 7
REINDEER RUN — The annual Reindeer Run 5K and 10K returns to Wetlands Edge Park, 2 Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Costumes encouraged. Registration is $20-$45; children 12 and younger participate for free. Proceeds benefit the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation and KHOPE International. Info, acparks.org/reindeerrun.
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY LIBRARY HOUR — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9-10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
HOLIDAY ORNAMENTS — Denise Nelson hosts a no-mess holiday ornament workshop at the Calistoga Motor Lodge & Spa, 1880 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, at 10 a.m. Admission is $25. Info, calistogamotorlodgeandspa.com.
POTTERY OPEN STUDIO — Karen Winograde Pottery Studio, 2394 Big Ranch Road, Napa, hosts its annual open house and sale from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, karenwinogradepottery.com; 707-227-8556.
HOLIDAY CRAFTING — Make holiday ornaments at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., Yountville, at 10 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 707-944-1888.
SANTA MEET & GREET — Santa Claus will be at Central Valley St. Helena, 1100 Vintage Ave., from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to meet with children and take family photos. Santa will read “The Night Before Christmas” at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Milk and cookies will be available. Free admission. Info, 963-3622.
POTTERY SHOW — NBC Pottery, 380 Eastern Ave., Angwin, hosts its annual pottery show and sale from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Info, info@nbcpottery.com.
HOLIDAY CRAFT SALE — Brown Street Gallery and Boutique, 2225 Brown St., Suite 102, Napa, hosts a holiday craft sale from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. featuring the works of local artists in the Napa Valley Support Services program. Free admission. Info, napavalleysupportservices.org.
TOYS FOR TOTS — Volunteers with Napa Valley Marine Corps League Detachment 870 collect donations for Toys for Tots from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at Third and Main streets in downtown Napa. Donate a new, unwrapped toy for local children in need. Santa Claus will also be there to visit with guests. Info, toysfortots.org.
MEET THE GRINCH — The Grinch will be at Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream, 1136 Main St., Napa, from noon-2 p.m. The Grinch will be hanging with his pal Elfie for holiday selfies. Free admission.
COOKIE SWAP — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Drive, hosts a holiday cookie swap at noon. Patrons are encouraged but not required to come with baked goods and recipes to swap and share. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 707-644-1136.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE — The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace from noon-4 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/third-annual-holiday-marketplace.
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from noon-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
‘A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS’ — Napa Valley College Theater Department presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the NVC Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
NAPA TUBA CHRISTMAS — Tuba players perform traditional Christmas music at Veterans Memorial Park, corner of Third and Main streets in downtown Napa, at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com.
HOLIDAY CELEBRATION — Robert Mondavi Winery, 7801 St Helena Highway, Oakville, hosts its annual tree lighting holiday celebration from 3-5 p.m. Festivities includes refreshments, wine tasting, horse and buggy rides and holiday caroling. Tickets are $25; children 12 and younger admitted for free. Info, robertmondaviwinery.com/upcoming-events.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS TOUR — Napa Valley Wine Trolley Holiday Light Tour departs from Oxbow Public Market, 644 First St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. for a 90-minute tour of historic downtown Napa. Tickets are $15-$30. Info, NapaValleyWineTrolley.com.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents a musical rendition of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
LIGHTED TRACTOR PARADE — The Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade travels down Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga at 7 p.m. Free admission.
SUNDAY
Dec. 8
POTTERY OPEN STUDIO — Karen Winograde Pottery Studio, 2394 Big Ranch Road, Napa, hosts its annual open house and sale from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, karenwinogradepottery.com; 707-227-8556.
ART SHOW AND SALE — Artist Peter Scaturro hosts an open studio show from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 146 Monte Vista Drive in Napa. His works include abstract expressionist paintings, drawings and ceramic sculpture. Info, peterscaturro.com; peteralbertscaturro@gmail.com.
POTTERY SHOW — NBC Pottery, 380 Eastern Ave., Angwin, hosts its annual pottery show and sale from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Info, info@nbcpottery.com.
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from noon-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
UGLY SWEATER PARTY — Provenance Vineyards, 1695 St. Helena Highway South, Rutherford, hosts an Ugly Sweater Party and holiday open house from 1-3 p.m. Admission is $15-$25. Info, provenancevineyards.com.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 1-5 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents a musical rendition of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS’ — Napa Valley College Theater Department presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the NVC Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
DUO QUARTET — The band Duo Quartet performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $27-$40. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
HOLIDAY CONCERT — Bel Canto, a Napa Valley vocal chamber ensemble, performs its holiday concert at Mont La Salle, 4401 Redwood Road, Napa, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10-$25. Info, belcantonv.org.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS TOUR — Napa Valley Wine Trolley Holiday Light Tour departs from Oxbow Public Market, 644 First St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. for a 90-minute tour of historic downtown Napa. Tickets are $15-$30. Info, NapaValleyWineTrolley.com.
MONDAY
Dec. 9
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
Dec. 10
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
TABLETOP GAMING NIGHT — Napa Main Library hosts tabletop gaming night at the Napa Valley College Student Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa, from 6-9 p.m. Snacks provided. Free admission. Info, 299-1764.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 11
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
CRAFT & CHAT — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts Craft & Chat hour at 6 p.m. Bring a project that you are working on and meet other crafters. If you are looking to relax and socialize while crafting, this new group is for you. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
U.S. AIR FORCE BAND — The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West performs at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, lincolntheater.com.
WILD NAPA — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild Napa presentation about local waterways and endangered species at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.