TODAY
Oct. 2
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THE FEELIN’ ALRIGHT TOUR — Singer and guitarist Dave Mason brings The Feelin’ Alright Tour to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$80. Info, lincolntheater.com.
THURSDAY
Oct. 3
‘LAND AND PEOPLE OF NAPA VALLEY’ — Napa Valley Museum’s “Land and People of Napa Valley” is now on display at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. This pop-up exhibition includes many of the museum’s most popular permanent history cases, including History of Valley Transportation, Ranching & Farming, and Pioneer Days. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
DEATH CAFÉ NAPA — At a Death Café, friends and strangers come together in a relaxed, safe and supportive setting to talk about death while enjoying tea and cake. Death Café Napa is held from 6-8 p.m. at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Free admission. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/death-cafe-napa-tickets-70936066685. Info, 738-6271; anne.jungerman@gmail.com; deathcafe.com.
KRIS BROWNLEE — Saxophonist Kris Brownlee performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$35. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The Napa County Master Gardeners host a workshop at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, about planting alliums (onions, garlics, leeks) at 7 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS —Comedian Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It, Anyway?”) teams with master hypnotist Asas Mecci for Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
FRIDAY
Oct. 4
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
GARDEN TOUR — Farmer Jon Brzycki leads a garden tour at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 9:30 a.m. Learn about the organically farmed garden that provides seasonal produce to the kitchens at Copia during the hour-long tour. Admission is $15. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/copia-garden-tour.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
CRAFT HOUR — Use recycled book pages to make a wreath during craft hour at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Free admission. Supplies provided. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
COOKBOOK HAPPY HOUR — Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, hosts Cookbook Happy Hour, featuring James Beard Award–winning food writer and blogger Carolyn Jung, at 5 p.m. Snacks provided. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com.
ARTIST RECEPTION — Stonehedge Tasting Room, 1004 Clinton St., Napa, hosts an artist reception for photographer Susan Segal and artist Kathy Tranmer from 5-7 p.m. Free admission. Info, 257-1068; maryanne@sa-napavalley.com.
SOL HORIZON — SOL HORIZON presents a celebration of Bob Marley’s music at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $15-$30. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
CIRCUS — Zoppé Italian Family Circus performs its latest show “La Nonna” at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12-$45. Info, www.eandmpresents.org.
SATURDAY
Oct. 5
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
PUTTIN’ ON THE GLITZ — Community Projects, Inc., 715 Franklin St. Napa, hosts is annual sale featuring holiday fashions, dresses, pants, sweaters, jackets, menswear, children’s clothing, and accessories from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Info, communityprojectsnapa.com.
WETLANDS HIKE — The American Canyon Community & Park Foundation hosts Wetlands Coffee Morning at 9:30 a.m. Foundation Board members will meet at the Wetlands Edge Trailhead (corner of Eucalyptus Drive and Wetlands Edge Road) with coffee and treats before you hit the trail. Info, 363-1915; acparks.org; info@acparks.org.
ORCHIDS SHOW AND SALE — Napa Valley Orchid Society hosts its annual show and sale “Explosion of Orchids” from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa. Learn about re-potting orchids and how to get them to re-bloom at home. Free admission. Info, nv-os.org.
PLANT SALE — The Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society hosts a plant sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa. More than 1,000 hard-to-find native plants, (more than 125 species) for shade or sun will be available for sale. Free admission. Info, napavalleycnps.org.
SUSCOL INTERTRIBAL COUNCIL POWWOW — Suscol Intertribal Council hosts its annual PowWow at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Enjoy dancing, arts, music and celebration of California’s Native American Culture. Free admission. Info, suscolcouncil.org; 256-3561.
YOUNTVILLE PARADE AND FESTIVAL — The 42nd Annual Yountville Parade & Festival returns to Yountville Community Park, 2800 Lincoln Ave, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. This year’s event includes a chili cook-off, live music, food, wine, and arts and craft vendors. Free admission. Info, townofyountville.com; 944-8712.
FALL FAIRE — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts its Fall Faire from noon-4 p.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Celebrate fall with live music, Scarecrow Row, games and more than 25 science-based exhibits for all ages. Admission is $5 for adults. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu/fallfaire; 253-4221.
DI ROSA DAYS FESTIVAL — di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa, hosts the di Rosa Days Festival from noon-4 p.m. Festivities include art-making stations, music, food, pop-up talks and a sculptural playground. Tickets are $30; $15 for members; ages 17 and younger admitted for free. Info, dirosaart.org.
CIRCUS — Zoppé Italian Family Circus performs its latest show “La Nonna” at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $12-$45. Info, www.eandmpresents.org.
STORY TIME — Copperfield's Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
SUNDAY
Oct. 6
LIVE ON THE GREEN — Enjoy live music by Smorgy and lawn games at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, from noon-3 p.m. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
ORCHIDS SHOW AND SALE — Napa Valley Orchid Society hosts its annual show and sale “Explosion of Orchids” from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa. Learn about re-potting orchids and how to get them to re-bloom at home. Free admission. Info, nv-os.org.
PLANT SALE — The Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society hosts a plant sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa. More than 1,000 hard-to-find native plants, (more than 125 species) for shade or sun will be available for sale. Free admission. Info, napavalleycnps.org.
CIRCUS — Zoppé Italian Family Circus performs its latest show “La Nonna” at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $12-$45. Info, www.eandmpresents.org.
CAR SHOW — Napa Volunteer Fire Station No. 22, 6485 Gordon Valley Road, Napa, hosts its annual car show fundraiser from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission and parking. Festivities include food, drinks and a raffle. Info, 331-5846.
SING NAPA VALLEY — Sing Napa Valley presents “Xpect the UnXpected” at The Runway by Patrick Restaurant and Bar at the Napa County Airport, 2044 Airport Road, Napa, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30. Info, singnapavalley.org; 255-4662.
MONDAY
Oct. 7
GUIDED TREE WALK — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County host a guided tree walk at Fuller Park, 560 Jefferson St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Learn about local trees and enjoy Napa’s natural beauty. Meet at the corner of Jefferson and Oak streets. Free admission. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu; 253-4221.
FREE FLU SHOTS —Napa County hosts a free flu shot clinic at Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Anyone older than 3 years old may participate. Nasal spray flu vaccines will not be available this year. Call 707-253-4270 to make an appointment.
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Dr. Louise Aronson discusses her book “Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimaging Life” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
TUESDAY
Oct. 8
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘THE PRINCESS BRIDE’ — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens “The Princess Bride” as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
ARTIST LECTURE SERIES — Artist Kamrooz Aram discusses his work as part of the Oxbow School visiting artist lecture series at The CIA Theater at Copia, 500 First St., at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, oxbowschool.org.