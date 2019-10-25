TODAY
Oct. 25
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
GARDEN TOUR — Farmer Jon Brzycki leads a garden tour at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 9:30 a.m. Learn about the organically farmed garden that provides seasonal produce to the kitchens at Copia during the hour-long tour. Admission is $15. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/copia-garden-tour.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
DENNIS QUAID AND JAMIE JAMES — Dennis Quaid and Jamie James perform at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $39-$119. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE COMEDY OF ROMEO AND JULIET...KINDA SORTA’ — The Justin-Siena High School Theater Department presents “The Comedy of Romeo and Juliet...kinda sorta” at Justin-Siena Hall, 4026 Maher St., Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$25. Info, brownpapertickets.com/event/3635629.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Oct. 26
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.