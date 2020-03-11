Upcoming Events

REGISTER STAFF
TODAY
March 11
TAX PREPARATION — AARP hosts free tax preparation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. To schedule an appointment, call 707-492-5430.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
WILD NAPA — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild Napa presentation about fungi at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org.
THURSDAY
March 12
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
‘WEST SIDE STORY’ — Vintage High School concert choir presents “West Side Story” at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$22. Info, vhschoirs.com.
FRIDAY
March 13
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 707-251-0266.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 707-255-1800.
BOOK TALK — Author Susanna Janssen discusses her book “Wordstruck” at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln St., Calistoga, at 5:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/calistoga; 707-942-1616.
ART IN THE LIBRARY — Richard Bruns presents his wildlife photography at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-265-4235.
BOOK TALK — Author Katy Butler discusses her book “The Art of Dying Well” at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com.
‘WEST SIDE STORY’ — Vintage High School concert choir presents “West Side Story” at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$22. Info, vhschoirs.com.
KITH & KIN — Napa Valley’s own Celtic band Kith & Kin performs at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Info, thewhitebarn.org.
WEEKEND YOUTH — Local band Weekend Youth performs at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Margrit Mondavi Theater, 1030 Main St., Napa at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18-$25. Info, jamcellarsballroom.com.
SATURDAY
March 14
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance; park by Zinfandel Hall. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 707-501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 707-942-8892.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
CHANELL J. WILSON — R&B singer Chanell J. Wilson performs at Paupaiz Fine Coffees, 978 Kaiser Road, Suite B, Napa, at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, chanelljwilson.com.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
‘WEST SIDE STORY’ — Vintage High School concert choir presents “West Side Story” at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$22. Info, vhschoirs.com.
YOUTH CHAMBER ENSEMBLE — Napa Youth Symphony’s Sinfonia, Bridge and Chamber Ensembles perform at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
SUNDAY
March 15
FASHION SHOW — Napa Valley Genealogical Society hosts 100 Years of Vintage Fashion at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, from noon-3 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include a three-course lunch. Info, napavintagefashion.brownpapertickets.com; 707-255-1959.
AMERICAN LEGION CELEBRATION — Napa’s American Legion Post 113 hosts a celebration in honor of the American Legion’s 101st anniversary from 1-4 p.m. at Napa American Legion Post Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa. All U.S. Armed Services veterans and their families are invited to attend. Info, 252-0837.
‘WEST SIDE STORY’ — Vintage High School concert choir presents “West Side Story” at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10-$22. Info, vhschoirs.com.
MONDAY
March 16
BOOK TALK — Discuss the books you are reading at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, during the no-obligation book club at 11 a.m. Join book lovers for a cup of coffee and casual conversation about current reads. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-644-1136.
CINEMABITES — Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, hosts CinemaBites at 5 p.m. Cameo will screen the food documentary “Fantastic Fungi” and host a reception featuring gourmet foods and local wines. Tickets are $35. Proceeds benefit the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. Info, cameocinema.com.
TUESDAY
March 17
TAX PREPARATION — AARP hosts free tax preparation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. To schedule an appointment, call 707-492-5430.
ARTIST LECTURE SERIES — Animator Jodie Mack discusses her work as part of the Oxbow School visiting artist lecture series at The CIA at Copia Theater, 500 First St., at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, oxbowschool.org.