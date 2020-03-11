Upcoming Events

YOUTH CHAMBER ENSEMBLE — Napa Youth Symphony’s Sinfonia, Bridge and Chamber Ensembles perform at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.

SUNDAY

March 15

FASHION SHOW — Napa Valley Genealogical Society hosts 100 Years of Vintage Fashion at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa, from noon-3 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include a three-course lunch. Info, napavintagefashion.brownpapertickets.com; 707-255-1959.

AMERICAN LEGION CELEBRATION — Napa’s American Legion Post 113 hosts a celebration in honor of the American Legion’s 101st anniversary from 1-4 p.m. at Napa American Legion Post Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa. All U.S. Armed Services veterans and their families are invited to attend. Info, 252-0837.

‘WEST SIDE STORY’ — Vintage High School concert choir presents “West Side Story” at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10-$22. Info, vhschoirs.com.

MONDAY

March 16