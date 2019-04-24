TODAY
April 25
FOUNDER’S DAY CELEBRATION — Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, hosts its 76th Founder’s Day Celebration from 1-6 p.m. The family-friendly event features the debut of college’s pop-up market showcasing student vendors selling their wares. The event also includes live music, art installations, food trucks, games, a photo wall, and more. Free admission. Info, napavalley.edu/foundersday.
ART RECEPTION — The Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., hosts an art reception from 5:30-7 p.m. for the new Jim Stallings exhibit. Free admission. Info, yountvillearts.com.
MEET THE ARTIST — Author Pam Houston discusses her book “Deep Creek: Finding Home in the High Country” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
FRIDAY
April 26
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
HOME AND GARDEN SHOW — The Napa-Solano Home & Garden Show returns to the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, from noon-6 p.m. Discover the newest innovations and products on the market, while enjoying special show pricing, exclusive discounts, and money-saving tips. Admission is $8; seniors pay $5 (Friday only). Info, napahomeshow.com.
TEA PARTY — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a Shakespearean tea party from 3-4 p.m. Guests of all ages are welcome to enjoy a spot of tea, treats, and frivolity. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
MEDICAL CANNABIS DISCUSSION — Dr. William Troutt discusses medical cannabis during a presentation at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Ave., Napa, from 6-8 p.m. Dr. Troutt will discuss risks and benefits, modalities of use, dosage strategies, and drug interactions. Free admission. Info, harvestinc.com.
‘I’D KILL FOR A PARKING PLACE’ — The Valley Players present the comedy “I’d Kill For A Parking Place” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SPRING CONCERT — The North Bay Wind Ensemble performs at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, musicnapavalley.org.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Phillip Kopczynski performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
SATURDAY
April 27
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
SPRING BAZAAR — Napa Valley Mobile Home Park, 1040 Orchard Ave., hosts a spring bazaar from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The bazaar features handmade jewelry, garden items, hand sewn and knitted items, food items, wooden toys and more. Free admission. Info, 226-1214.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts the gardening workshop “Flowers & Foliage for the Home” at 9:30 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa; 253-4221.
DÍA DEL NIÑO FESTIVAL— Pueblo Vista Magnet School, 1600 Barbara Road, Napa, hosts its Día Del Niño spring festival from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event includes food, games, crafts, face painting, a silent auction and a talent show. Free admission. Info, 253-3491; pueblovista.nvusd.org.
HOME AND GARDEN SHOW — The Napa-Solano Home & Garden Show returns to the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Discover the newest innovations and products on the market, while enjoying special show pricing, exclusive discounts, and money-saving tips. Admission is $8. Info, napahomeshow.com.
WALK FOR WATER — The Vintage and New Tech high school Thirst Project clubs team up to host Walk For Water at Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The fundraiser is intended to raise awareness for the global water crisis. Entry fee is $25; $15 for studnents. Info, amanda.mooney@nvusd.org.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 11 a.m. Info, 253-4235.
NVUSD FAMILY FESTIVAL — Napa Valley Unified School District, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, hosts a community event from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. showcasing the district’s programs, services and educational offerings, as well as services for families offered by community partners. Event includes booths, activities, demonstrations, music, performances and food. Free admission. Info, nvusd.org/famfest; 253-3538.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
‘I’D KILL FOR A PARKING PLACE’ — The Valley Players present the comedy “I’d Kill For A Parking Place” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SCI-FI SATURDAY — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, screens “Solo: A Star Wars Story” at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, 664-1136.
‘WOMAN AT WAR’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Icelandic film “Woman at War” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
CHARITY CONCERT — Fred Lessman & The Backroad Warriors perform at Newton Hall at Grace Church, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Paradise fire victims. Tickets are $25-30. Info, fredlessman.brownpapertickets.com.
SUNDAY
April 28
EARTH DAY CLEANUP — The Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts six community cleanup sites throughout Napa from 9-11 a.m. in honor of Earth Day. Keep Napa clean by preventing trash from getting into the Napa River. For locations and to sign up to participate, visit naparcd.org/napa-earth-day-clean-up.
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
SPRING BAZAAR — Napa Valley Mobile Home Park, 1040 Orchard Ave., hosts a spring bazaar from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The bazaar features handmade jewelry, garden items, hand sewn and knitted items, food items, wooden toys and more. Free admission. Info, 226-1214.
HOME AND GARDEN SHOW — The Napa-Solano Home & Garden Show returns to the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Discover the newest innovations and products on the market, while enjoying special show pricing, exclusive discounts, and money-saving tips. Admission is $8. Info, napahomeshow.com.
CAR SHOW — Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, hosts a car show from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Take a stroll on the lawn and check out more than 150 cars being showcased, coupled with live music and amazing food. Free admission. Info, silveradoresort.com/experiences; 801-808-2444.
SYMPHONY NAPA VALLEY — Symphony Napa Valley performs at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
CHORAL CELEBRATION — Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, presents a spring choral celebration at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5-$25. Info, musicnapavalley.org.
MEDICAL CANNABIS DISCUSSION — Dr. William Troutt discusses medical cannabis therapies in relation to Parkinson’s disease and other neurological movement disorders at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Ave., Napa, from 3-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, harvestinc.com.
MONDAY
April 29
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
TUESDAY
April 30
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Rebecca Lawton discusses her book “The Oasis This Time: Living and Dying with Water in the West” at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.