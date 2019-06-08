Today
June 8
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make rocket straws at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
HISTORY LECTURE — Alliance Francaise Napa Valley presents “Security at the Vietnam Peace Talks” at 2:30 p.m. at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Info, 253-4235.
‘REMBRANDT’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the art film “Rembrandt” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE — Napa Ballroom Dancers hosts “June Roundup” at the Native Sons Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa, from 7-10 p.m. The evening will kick off with a country two-step lesson. Live music by the Joe Geremia and the J Silverheels Band. Tickets are $15. Info, napaballroomdancers.org.
DRAG QUEENS OF THE VALLEY — JaM Cellars Ballroom, 1030 Main St., Napa, hosts Drag Queens of the Valley, from 8 p.m.-midnight. Tickets are $25-$75 and benefit benefits Napa LGBTQ Connection. Must be 18 years or older to attend. Info, dragqueensnapa.show; 880-2300.
‘CABARET’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
June 9
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
‘CABARET’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘SONGS OF THE ‘50s’ — Sing Napa Valley presents “Songs of the ‘50s: A Sock Hop” at the First Presbyterian Church gymnasium, 1333 Third St., Napa, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30. Dancing encouraged. Info, singnapavalley.org; 255-4662.
MONDAY
June 10
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
June
11 NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087. SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888. TABLETOP GAMING NIGHT — Napa Main Library hosts tabletop gaming night at the Napa Valley College Student Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa, from 6-9 p.m. Snacks provided. Free admission. Info, 299-1764. WEDNESDAY June 12 STORY TIME — The Napa Valley Storytellers bring stories to life at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 10:30 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events. STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events. DINOSAURS ROCK — Education group Dinosaurs Rock introduces children to dinosaurs through fossils and interactive displays at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., at 2:30 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events. LOCALS NIGHT — Take in local, hand-made arts and crafts, savor appetizers from downtown restaurants and enjoy a craft-brewed beer or glass of wine – all while listening to music from local artists in downtown Napa as part of Locals Night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Festivities take place at First Street Napa, 1300 First St. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/event/locals-night-out-mix-mingle-more. CINCINNATI AMBASSADORS — American roots band Cincinnati Ambassadors perform at Grille 29 at Embassy Suites, 1075 California Blvd., Napa, from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. LOWDOWN BRASS BAND — Lowdown Brass Band performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$20. Info, bluenotenapa.com. WILD NAPA — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild Napa presentation about honeybees at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org. NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com. THURSDAY June 13 NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices. MOON SHADOWS — Children ages 7 and older are invited to make moon shadow crafts at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 3-4:30 p.m. All materials provided. Info, 253-4070; napalibrary.org/events. SPACE ROCKS — Children ages 11-18 are invited to make space rock crafts at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from 4-5 p.m. All materials provided. Info, 253-4235; napalibrary.org/events. ALZHEIMER’S FORUM — The Alzheimer’s Association hosts the forum “Alzheimer’s Disease: The State of the Epidemic” at Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, from 6-7:30 p.m. This event will provide an overview of recent developments in Alzheimer’s research. Free admission. WATER SEED — Funk-soul band Water Seed performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$35. Info, bluenotenapa.com. ‘CABARET’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305. FRIDAY June 14 ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org. JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266. MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call Rachel at 224-8775. ART IN THE LIBRARY — Kathy Tranmer presents her paintings at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, 253-4235; napalibrary.org/events. KIM WATERS — Saxophonist Kim Waters performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $29-$69. Info, bluenotenapa.com. ‘CABARET’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305. CLASS ACTION BAND — Class Action Band performs at NapaSport Steakhouse and Sports Lounge, 145 Gasser Drive, Suite A, Napa, from 8-11 p.m. Free admission.