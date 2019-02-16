TODAY
Feb. 16
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
GEOLOGY HIKE — Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District hosts a 3-mile geology hike at at the Robert Louis Stevenson State Park Trailhead at 10 a.m. Free admission. Info, napaoutdoors.org; 299-2175.
MODEL TRAIN OPEN HOUSE — Napa Model Railroad Historical Society hosts an open house event at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Trains will be running all day. Free admission. Info, nvmrc.org; 253-8428.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 12:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Mark Hewitt discusses his book “Exposed: The Zodiac Revealed” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
SUPERHERO SATURDAY — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, screens “Incredibles 2” at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
ART SHOW — Workmix, 950 Randolph St., Napa, hosts an artist’s reception for Zaza Fetterly from 5-8 p.m. Fetterly’s work will be on display through April. Info, workmixcafelounge.com; 603-3986.
‘FARCE OF HABIT’ — The Valley Players present the comedy “Farce of Habit” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
TAKE 6 —The band Take 6 performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $45-$95. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘FOREVER PLAID’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Forever Plaid” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
THE SINGER AND SONGWRITER — Musical duo The Singer and Songwriter performs at JaM Cellars, 1460 First St., Napa, at 9 p.m. Free admission. Info, jamcellars.com/events.
SUNDAY
Feb. 17
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
AFTERNOON TEA — The Ackerman Heritage House, 608 Randolph St., Napa, hosts afternoon tea at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Enjoy traditional English tea while savoring delectable tea sandwiches and tasty sweet and savory treats. Tickets are $70. Info, ackermanfamilyvineyards.com/Private-Events/Afternoon-Tea.
‘FARCE OF HABIT’ — The Valley Players present the comedy “Farce of Habit” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘FOREVER PLAID’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Forever Plaid” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
MONDAY
Feb. 18
CONCERT — Napa Center for Thought & Culture presents “Beregovski Suite”, featuring musicians Alicia Svigals and Uli Geissendoerfer, at 7 p.m. at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1455 Elm St., Napa. Admission is $30-$55. Info, nctcnapa.org.
TUESDAY
Feb. 19
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author and Buddhist teacher Frank Ostaseski discusses his book “The Five Invitations” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 20
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
THURSDAY
Feb. 21
SEWING CIRCLE — April Jackson hosts a sewing circle at the Suscol Intertribal Council, 575 Lincoln Ave, Suite 215, Napa, from 3-6 p.m. This class is open to students at all skill levels. Projects range from making traditional regalia to quilts and pillows. Pre-registration required. Free admission; donations accepted. Info, suscolcouncil.org; 256-3561.
TEEN CRAFTERNOONS — Make origami creations at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., from 4-5 p.m. This program is for library users ages 11-18. All supplies provided. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; Melinda.mathis@countyofnapa.org.
PHOTOEYE — Lamia Khorshid discusses photography during a PhotoEye lecture at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 6:30 p.m. PhotoEye is a quarterly photo lecture series organized by the Napa Valley College Photography Department featuring in-person presentations by noted photographers and other contemporary image makers Free admission. Info, napavalley.edu; 256-7113.
‘FOREVER PLAID’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Forever Plaid” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
REMARKABLE JOURNEYS — Napa photographer Morry Anne Angell discusses her travels in Alaska and Australia during the Remarkable Journeys series at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Feb.22
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
‘THE HATE U GIVE’ — The Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts a screening of the film “The Hate U Give” at 11 a.m. Free admission. Info, 942-4833.
‘FARCE OF HABIT’ — The Valley Players present the comedy “Farce of Habit” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
LARRY CARLTON QUARTET —The Larry Carlton Quartet performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $45-$75. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Derek Sheen performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
‘FOREVER PLAID’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Forever Plaid” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.