TODAY
Feb. 21
SEWING CIRCLE — April Jackson hosts a sewing circle at the Suscol Intertribal Council, 575 Lincoln Ave, Suite 215, Napa, from 3-6 p.m. This class is open to students at all skill levels. Projects range from making traditional regalia to quilts and pillows. Pre-registration required. Free admission; donations accepted. Info, suscolcouncil.org; 256-3561.
TEEN CRAFTERNOONS — Make origami creations at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., from 4-5 p.m. This program is for library users ages 11-18. All supplies provided. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; Melinda.mathis@countyofnapa.org.
PHOTOEYE — Lamia Khorshid discusses photography during a PhotoEye lecture at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 6:30 p.m. PhotoEye is a quarterly photo lecture series organized by the Napa Valley College Photography Department featuring in-person presentations by noted photographers and other contemporary image makers Free admission. Info, napavalley.edu; 256-7113.
‘FOREVER PLAID’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Forever Plaid” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
REMARKABLE JOURNEYS — Napa photographer Morry Anne Angell discusses her travels in Alaska and Australia during the Remarkable Journeys series at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Feb. 22
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
‘THE HATE U GIVE’ — The Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., hosts a screening of the film “The Hate U Give” at 11 a.m. Free admission. Info, 942-4833.
‘FARCE OF HABIT’ — The Valley Players present the comedy “Farce of Habit” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
LARRY CARLTON QUARTET —The Larry Carlton Quartet performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $45-$75. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Derek Sheen performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
‘FOREVER PLAID’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Forever Plaid” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Feb. 23
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SAT/ACT PREP SEMINAR — Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, hosts a free one-hour SAT/ACT strategy seminar led by Test Prep Mavens founder Prescott Tolk at 10 a.m. Parents are encouraged to attend. Seating limited; RSVP required. Info, 971-5279; prescotttolk@gmail.com.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 11 a.m. Info, 253-4235.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 12:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
‘A CINEMATIC LOVE AFFAIR’ — Local historian Rebecca Yerger discusses Napa Valley’s history in film during the lecture “Hollywood & Vine: A Cinematic Love Affair” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Free admission. Napa Valley was used in films such as Rock Hudson’s “This Earth Is Mine,” and Keanu Reeves’ “A Walk In The Clouds” Info, napalibrary.org; 253-4235.
‘TOOT AND WHISTLE’ — In conjunction with the Walt Disney’s Trains exhibit, the Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Toot & Whistle: Ward Kimball’s Trains” at 2 p.m. Kimball was a Disney animator who was directly responsible for rekindling Walt Disney’s love of railroading. Tickets are $5-$10. Info, napavalleymuseum.org; 944-0500.
NAPA CRAFT BEER AND SPIRITS FESTIVAL — Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, hosts the Napa Craft Beer and Spirits Festival from 2-4:30 p.m. Thirty-five breweries offering more than 75 craft beers, ciders and craft spirits are scheduled to attend. Must be 21 years old or older to attend. Admission is $25. Info, napacraftbeerfestival.com.
‘NOBODY LIKES A SMARTASS’ — Caldwell Snyder Gallery, 1328 Main St., St. Helena, hosts an opening reception for artist David Buckingham from 4-6 p.m.. Free admission. Info, caldwellsnyder.com; 200-5050.
‘FARCE OF HABIT’ — The Valley Players present the comedy “Farce of Habit” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
LARRY CARLTON QUARTET —The Larry Carlton Quartet performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $45-$95. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘FOREVER PLAID’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Forever Plaid” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Feb. 24
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
‘THE UGLY DUCKLING’ — Lightwire Theater presents “The Ugly Duckling” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18-$25. The performance includes a cutting-edge blend of puppetry, electroluminescent wire technology and dance. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘FOREVER PLAID’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Forever Plaid” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
TUESDAY
Feb. 26
TULOCAY CEMETERY HISTORY TOUR — Napa County Historical Society hosts a Tulocay Cemetery History Tour at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to meet at the Juarez Building (the old cemetery office) at 411 Coombsville Road, Napa. Admission is $10-$15. RSVP encouraged. Info, info@napahistory.org; 224-1739.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 27
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
‘THE HATE U GIVE’ — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, hosts a free screening of “The Hate U Give” at 5:30 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events.