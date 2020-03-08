Upcoming Events

BOOK TALK — Author Katy Butler discusses her book “The Art of Dying Well” at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com.

‘WEST SIDE STORY’ — Vintage High School concert choir presents “West Side Story” at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$22. Info, vhschoirs.com.

KITH & KIN — Napa Valley’s own Celtic band Kith & Kin performs at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Info, thewhitebarn.org.

WEEKEND YOUTH — Local band Weekend Youth performs at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Margrit Mondavi Theater, 1030 Main St., Napa at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18-$25. Info, jamcellarsballroom.com.

SATURDAY

March 14

NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance; park by Zinfandel Hall. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 707-501-3087.