TODAY
Nov. 29
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE — The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace from noon-4 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/third-annual-holiday-marketplace.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
SATURDAY
Nov. 30
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market hosts its annual Holiday Market from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Festivities include an Ugly Sweater contest, games, live music, story time and more. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE AND BOUTIQUE — Napa Valley Mobile Home Park, 1040 Orchard Ave., Napa, hosts its Christmas Craft Faire and Gift Boutique from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Items for sale include jewelry, pottery, homemade candy and jams, toys, specialty items and other artisan crafts. Info, 226-1214.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
WINTER MARKET — Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St Helena, hosts the St. Helena Winter Market craft fair from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The holiday shop features more than 25 vendors selling everything from jewelry and textiles to ceramics and artisanal foods. Free admission. Info, sthelenawintermarket.com.
TOY DRIVE — California Highway Patrol hosts a toy drive at Foster Freeze, 1195 W. Imola Ave, Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bring new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. Toys will be distributed to children in need in Napa County.
SUPERHERO SATURDAY — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, screens “Aquaman” at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 644-1136.
NAPA’S LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE — Napa’s Lighted Christmas Parade travels down Second and Third streets from 5-6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “12 Days of Christmas”. Santa will appear at the Archer Hotel Napa lobby (1230 First St.) immediately following the parade. Free admission. Info, donapa.com.
OPERA FILM — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Paris National Opera’s performance of “Don Paquale” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/artfilms.html.
JIM BRICKMAN — Pianist Jim Brickman presents “A Christmas Celebration” concert at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SUNDAY
Dec. 1
WINTER MARKET — Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St Helena, hosts the St. Helena Winter Market craft fair from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The holiday pop-up shop features more than 25 vendors selling everything from jewelry and textiles to ceramics and artisanal foods. Free admission. Info, sthelenawintermarket.com.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE — The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace from noon-4 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/third-annual-holiday-marketplace.
MONDAY
Dec. 2
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
Dec. 3
CINEMA UNDER THE STARS — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens “Elf” as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 7 p.m. During the winter months, films will be screened inside at the Ecolab Theater. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
‘THE GRINCH’ — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, screens “The Grinch” (2018) at 5:30 p.m. Popcorn and holiday themed snacks will be provided. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 644-1136.
CRAFT NIGHT — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., hosts an Ugly Holiday Sweater craft night from 6-7 p.m. Bring your own sweater to decorate and the library will provide all the “ugly” materials. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 4
TOYS FOR TOTS DRIVE — Fidelity National Title Company, 905 Jefferson St., Napa, hosts a Toys For Tots toy drive from 4-6 p.m. Festivities include a visit from Santa, meet at greet with Napa firefighters, facepainting and other holiday fun. Info,707-333-1455.
HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING — Welcome the holidays at Elizabeth Spencer Winery, 1165 Rutherford Road, Rutherford, from 5:30-7 p.m. Festivities include a visit from Santa, a meet and greet with Napa County Sheriff’s deputies, hot cocoa, holiday treats and fun for the whole family. Admission is $20; free with the donation of one unwrapped toy. Info, 707-963-6067.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Dec. 5
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from 4-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
HOLIDAY DECORATIONS— The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County discuss decorating your home for the holidays with plants at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.