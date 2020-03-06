Upcoming Events

To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.

TODAY

March 6

JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 707-251-0266.

‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.

MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 707-255-1800.

CRAFT & CHAT — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts Craft & Chat hour at 6 p.m. Bring a project that you are working on and meet other crafters. If you are looking to relax and socialize while crafting, this new group is for you. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.