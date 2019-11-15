To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Nov. 15
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
FOR THE LOVE OF WINE — The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts For the Love of Wine: An Evening with Chef Rene Gabriel at 6 p.m. Join Chef René for an evening exploring Swiss cuisine paired with an exciting selection of Napa Valley wines. Tickets are $45. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/the-napa-swiss-connection.
SOMA TRIO — The SoMa Trio performs at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Proceeds benefit Napa Climate Now. Info, 350bayarea.org/napaclimatenow.
‘MATILDA: THE MUSICAL’ —Napa Valley College Theater Arts and Cafeteria Kids Theatre present “Matilda: The Musical” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
‘SHE KILLS MONSTERS’ — American Canyon High School, 3000 Newell Drive, presents the student production “She Kills Monsters” at 7:30 p.m. The show contains violence and explicit language not recommended for children 13 and younger. Tickets are $8-$12. Info, achsdrama.weebly.com.
SATURDAY
Nov. 16
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. . Info, napalibrary.org/events.
‘MATILDA: THE MUSICAL’ — Napa Valley College Theater Arts and Cafeteria Kids Theatre present “Matilda: The Musical” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
NAPA YOUTH CHAMBER ENSEMBLE — The Napa Youth Chamber Ensemble, joined by Napa Youth Symphony’s Sinfonia, perform at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/nvys.html.
‘SHE KILLS MONSTERS’ — American Canyon High School, 3000 Newell Drive, presents the student production “She Kills Monsters” at 7:30 p.m. The show contains violence and explicit language not recommended for children 13 and younger. Tickets are $8-$12. Info, achsdrama.weebly.com.
SUNDAY
Nov. 17
A TASTE OF TUSCANY — The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts A Taste of Tuscany at 1:30 p.m. Chef Giancarla Bodoni of Tuscany will prepare some of her most prized and popular signature dishes. Tickets are $55. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/a-taste-of-tuscany-with-special-guests.
‘MATILDA: THE MUSICAL’ — Napa Valley College Theater Arts and Cafeteria Kids Theatre present “Matilda: The Musical” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
‘SHE KILLS MONSTERS’ — American Canyon High School, 3000 Newell Drive, presents the student production “She Kills Monsters” at 2 p.m. The show contains violence and explicit language not recommended for children 13 and younger. Tickets are $8-$12. Info, achsdrama.weebly.com.
NAPA VALLEY YOUTH SYMPHONY — The Napa Valley Youth Symphony presents its fall concert at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5-$10. Info, nvyso.org/events/concerts.
MONDAY
Nov. 18
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
Nov. 19
NAPA VALLEY HARMONIZERS — Napa Valley Harmonizers, an all-male a cappella chorus, welcomes singers of all ages and experience levels to join rehearsals at Napa Valley Baptist Church, 2303 Trower Ave., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napavalleyharmonizers.com; 261-0989.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 20
TEEN CRAFT HOUR — Make miniature book necklaces and keychains at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Open to children ages 11-18. All materials provided – while supplies last. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Nov. 21
RESILIENCE WORKSHOP —Center for Mind-Body Medicine Founder James S. Gordon hosts “Resilience Workshop: Moving Through and Beyond Trauma,” a free workshop to help individuals take important steps toward becoming a more resilient, self-healing and inclusive community, at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, from noon-4 p.m. Info, lincolntheater.com.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, invites teens to make DIY scrunchies from 4-5 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-253-4235.
PHOTOEYE — Sonoma-based photographer Ron Zak discusses photography during a PhotoEye lecture at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Building 3700, Room 3706), Napa, at 6:30 p.m. PhotoEye is a quarterly photo lecture series organized by the Napa Valley College Photography Department featuring in-person presentations by noted photographers and other contemporary image makers. Free admission. Info, napavalleycollegephotography.squarespace.com/photoeye; 256-7113.
REMARKABLE JOURNEYS — John Comisky discusses his travels in New Zealand and Australia during the Remarkable Journeys series at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.