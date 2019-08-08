Today
Aug. 8
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
TEEN CRAFTING — Make galaxies in a jar at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from 4-5 p.m. Open to children ages 11-18. All materials provided – while supplies last. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
HISTORY TOUR — The Napa County Historical Society hosts a historic walking tour of downtown Napa from 5-7 p.m. Walkers will depart from the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, at 5:30. Registration is $20; $15 for members. Info, napahistory.org; 224-1739.
THE BILLIE HOLIDAY PROJECT — Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, presents The Billie Holiday Project, featuring singer Stella Heath, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
Aug. 9
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
ART IN THE LIBRARY — Andrew Lincoln presents his photography at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
THE BACON BROTHERS — The Bacon Brothers, featuring actor-musician Kevin Bacon, perform at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $55-$100. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘HARDBALL’ — The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Eliot Chang performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room: A Napa Valley Comedy” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Aug. 10
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts the gardening workshop “Cool Season Veggies” at 9:30 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu; 253-4221.
SCAVENGER HUNT — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a history mystery scavenger hunt at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to those who finish the hunt first. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
OPEN STUDIO — Napa Conservatory of Ballet hosts an open studio, featuring dance demonstrations, at the Napa Conservatory of Ballet & Theatre Arts at the Jarvis Annex, 1646 Main St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Info, 230-8363.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make painted rock tic-tac-toe sets at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘HARDBALL’ — The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘LITTLE COMRADE’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens Estonian film “Little Comrade” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
THE BACON BROTHERS — The Bacon Brothers, featuring actor-musician Kevin Bacon, perform at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $55-$100. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room: A Napa Valley Comedy” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
KING DREAM — King Dream performs at St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery, 816 Vallejo St., Napa, from 8-11 p.m. as part of the Garden Music Series. Free admission. Info, stclairbrown.com/calendar.
SUNDAY
Aug. 11
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
‘HARDBALL’ — The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room: A Napa Valley Comedy” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
MONDAY
Aug. 12
MUSIC & MOVEMENT — Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, hosts Music & Movements, a family-friendly music time for babies and toddlers, at 11 a.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
Aug. 13
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘CAPTAIN MARVEL’ — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, screens the film “Captain Marvel” as part of its afternoon teen program. Screening is open to guests ages 11-18. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 253-4235.
TOMATO TASTING — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a free tomato tasting from 6-7 p.m. in the Lifeworks Room. Info, 253-4235.
‘HAIRSPRAY’ — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens the film “Hairspray” (1988) as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 8 p.m. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 14
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA HIGH ALUMNI ASSOCIATION — Napa High Alumni Association meets at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 3:30 p.m. This meeting’s guests include the 2019 Napa High scholarship winners. A Napa High representative will also stop by to preview the upcoming school year. All are welcome. Info, 695-7321.
WILD NAPA — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild Napa presentation about squirrels and wildlife management at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.