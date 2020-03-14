Upcoming Events

To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar. Please note that events may be abruptly canceled as a result of coronavirus concerns. Check with event organizers for the latest details.
TODAY
March 14
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance; park by Zinfandel Hall. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 707-501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 707-942-8892.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
SUNDAY
March 15
AMERICAN LEGION CELEBRATION — Napa’s American Legion Post 113 hosts a celebration in honor of the American Legion’s 101st anniversary from 1-4 p.m. at Napa American Legion Post Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa. All U.S. Armed Services veterans and their families are invited to attend. Info, 252-0837.
MONDAY
March 16
BOOK TALK — Discuss the books you are reading at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, during the no-obligation book club at 11 a.m. Join book lovers for a cup of coffee and casual conversation about current reads. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-644-1136.
CINEMABITES — Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, hosts CinemaBites at 5 p.m. Cameo will screen the food documentary “Fantastic Fungi” and host a reception featuring gourmet foods and local wines. Tickets are $35. Proceeds benefit the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. Info, cameocinema.com.
TUESDAY
March 17
TAX PREPARATION — AARP hosts free tax preparation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. To schedule an appointment, call 707-492-5430.
ARTIST LECTURE SERIES — Animator Jodie Mack discusses her work as part of the Oxbow School visiting artist lecture series at The CIA at Copia Theater, 500 First St., at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, oxbowschool.org.
WEDNESDAY
March 18
TAX PREPARATION — AARP hosts free tax preparation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. To schedule an appointment, call 707-492-5430.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
March 19
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
‘IT’S SURREAL’ ART SHOW — La Bohème, 1428 Main St., St. Helena, hosts an artists’ reception for the new show “It’s Surreal” from 4-7 p.m. The exhibition features surreal paintings by St. Helena High School students, inspired by the Collabria Care’s “Before I Die” installation. Free admission. Info, collabriacare.org/event/its-surreal.
CLASSICAL ARTS FILM FESTIVAL — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts the first block of its annual Classical Arts Film Festival at 7 p.m. The opening night celebration includes screenings of the documentaries “Carving the Divine” and “Playing with Fire”. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/classicalfilmfestival.html.
TRAVEL EXHIBITION — Alliance Française de Napa presents “American Experience in Touraine,” featuring photos and anecdotes about the experience of an American family living in France, at the Napa Valley Art Association, 1520 Behrens St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission.
FRIDAY
March 20
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 707-251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 707-255-1800.
CLASSICAL ARTS FILM FESTIVAL— Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts the second block of its annual Classical Arts Film Festival at 3 p.m. Block 2 features the film “Stout Hearted.” Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/classicalfilmfestival.html.
CLASSICAL ARTS FILM FESTIVAL— Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts the third block of its annual Classical Arts Film Festival at 7 p.m. Block 3 includes the feature film “Beethoven in Beijing”. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/classicalfilmfestival.html.
‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE!’ — Justin-Siena High School’s theater program presents “High School Musical on Stage!” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, lincolntheater.com.