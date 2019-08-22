Today
Aug. 22
‘LAND AND PEOPLE OF NAPA VALLEY’ — Napa Valley Museum’s “Land and People of Napa Valley” is now on display at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. This pop-up exhibition includes many of the museum’s most popular permanent history cases, including History of Valley Transportation, Ranching & Farming, and Pioneer Days. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
FRIDAY
Aug. 23
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
CRYSTAL BOWERSOX — Singer Crystal Bowersox performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$50. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY
Aug. 24
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
BLUES, BREWS & BBQ — Napa Downtown Association hosts Blues, Brews & BBQs on First Street in downtown Napa from noon-6 p.m. Event includes live music, dozens of barbecue vendors and a beer garden. Free admission. Info, donapa.com; 257-0322.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘GENÈSE’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the French film “Genèse” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
SUNDAY
Aug. 25
‘I AM AN ANIMAL’ — Art Gallery Napa Valley, 1307 First St., Napa, hosts the exhibit “I Am An Animal” daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The gallery showcases the art of more than 50 local artists in the mediums of acrylic, oil, watercolor, pastels, glass, ceramics, photography, prints and cards. Free admission. Info, artnv.org.
MONDAY
Aug. 26
MUSIC & MOVEMENT — Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, hosts Music & Movements, a family-friendly music time for babies and toddlers, at 11 a.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
Aug. 27
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘THE THREE AMIGOS’ — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens the film “The Three Amigos” as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 8 p.m. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 28
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.