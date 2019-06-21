Today
June 21
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call Rachel at 224-8775.
ART AND MUSIC — Flamenco guitarist Mark Taylor performs during a special tour of the Picasso & the Masters of 20th Century Printmaking exhibit at the Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, at 5 p.m. Admission ($20-$30) includes wine and tapas. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
CHRIS STANDRING — Soul-jazz guitarist Chris Standring performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $29-$59. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Amanda Montell discusses her book “Wordslut: A Feminist Guide to Taking Back the English Language” at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln St., Calistoga, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/event/amanda-montell.
SATURDAY
June 22
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 11 a.m. Info, 253-4235.
STORY TIME — Copperfield's Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
FAMILY MOVIE — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, screens “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, 644-1136; napalibrary.org/events.
JODY WATLEY — Singer Jody Watley performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $45. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘NORMA' — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the opera film "Norma", featuring Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
MONDAY
June 24
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
MONDAY MOVIE NIGHT — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, screens “Muppets From Outer Space” at 6:30 p.m. Kids are welcome to come in pajamas and bring their pillows. Free popcorn and lemonade will be provided. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
TUESDAY
June 25
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
THEATER SHOW — Traveling Lantern Theatre Company presents “My Mother the Astronaut” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
WEDNESDAY
June 26
BUBBLE SHOW — Sterling the Bubblesmith makes bubbles with hoops, loops and even his hands at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa at 10:30 a.m. A second show will be hosted at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., at 2:30 p.m. Best for ages 4 and older. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
LOCALS NIGHT — Take in local, hand-made arts and crafts, savor appetizers from downtown restaurants and enjoy a craft-brewed beer or glass of wine – all while listening to music from local artists in downtown Napa as part of Locals Night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Festivities take place at First Street Napa, 1300 First St. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/event/locals-night-out-mix-mingle-more.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Sasha Paulsen discusses her new book “Dancing on the Spider’s Web” at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
GUIDANCE BAND — Reggae musician Guidance Band performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
THURSDAY
June 27
PUPPET SHOW — Sterling the Bubblesmith makes bubbles with hoops, loops and even his hands at the Sharpsteen Museum, 1311 Washington St., Calistoga, at 10 a.m. An additional show will be held at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, at 2:30 p.m. Best for ages 4 and older. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
TOM BRAXTON — Saxophonist Tom Braxton performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $17.50. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FOIL ART — Make space foil art at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs. St, Napa, at 3 p.m. This program is open to guests ages 7 and older. All materials provided. Info, 253-4070; napalibrary.org/events.