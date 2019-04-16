TODAY
April 16
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
April 17
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
WILD AMERICAN CANYON — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts the Wild American Canyon presentation “Feathers, Fur and Scales” at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
April 18
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, invites teens ages 11-18 to make recycled magazine picture frames from 4-5 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
OPEN HOUSE — Art Gallery Napa Valley, 1307 First St., Napa, hosts an open house for its annual “8 x 8” show from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, artnv.org/art-gallery-home; 254-2085.
ART SHOW — Cornerstone Cellars, 850 Bordeaux Way, Suite 6, Napa, hosts an artist reception for Maggy Walton and her new show “Nature’s Palette” from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, cornerstonecellars.com.
FILM SERIES — Environmental Education Coalition of Napa County screens the short films “Smog of the Sea” and “STRAWS” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. A discussion about plastic pollution reduction will follow the films. Tickets are $5; free for children 12 and younger. Info, napaenvironmentaled.org.
FRIDAY
April 19
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Food Truck Friday from 4-6 p.m. This weekly event includes signature bites from the Village Food Truck, and live music. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
‘BOCON!’ — Calistoga Junior/Senior High School students presents the bilingual English/Spanish fable “Bocon!” at the campus Black Box Theater, 1520 Lake St., Calistoga, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5-$10. Info, 942-6278.
‘I’D KILL FOR A PARKING PLACE’ — The Valley Players present the comedy “I’d Kill For A Parking Place” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SATURDAY
April 20
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
OPEN HOUSE — Napa Valley Dog Training Club, 68 Coombs St., Suite N, Napa, hosts an open house from noon-3 p.m. Obedience, rally, and scent work demonstrations will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, nvdtc.org.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
EGGSTRAVAGANZA — Oakville Grocery, 7856 St. Helena Highway, Oakville, hosts its annual Easter EGGstravaganza from 2-5 p.m. Festivities include an Easter egg hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, an egg toss, an egg race, an egg painting station and other fun garden games like croquet, horseshoes and Giant Jenga. Free admission. To RSVP, email events@boisset.com.
‘I’D KILL FOR A PARKING PLACE’ — The Valley Players present the comedy “I’d Kill For A Parking Place” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘BOCON!’ — Calistoga Junior/Senior High School students presents the bilingual English/Spanish fable “Bocon!” at the campus Black Box Theater, 1520 Lake St., Calistoga, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5-$10. Info, 942-6278.
BAKEWARE SWAP — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a bakeware swap from 2-4 p.m. Bring your clean, unwanted items to donate, and swap them for new items. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
LAWN HOUR SATURDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Lawn Hour Saturday from 4-6 p.m. This weekly event includes live music and pop-up food and beverage booths. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
BANDS IN THE BAY — Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, hosts Bands in the Bay at 7 p.m. The concert features performances Native Elements, Unlikely Heroes, The Afrofunk Experience, The Trims, and DJ Scotty Fox. Tickets are $10-$20. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘DON GIOVANNI’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the opera “Don Giovanni” – presented by Teatro La Fenice – at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
‘ADDRESS UNKNOWN’ — The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave, St. Helena, presents the reader’s theater presentation of “Address Unknown” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Info, thewhitebarn.org.
SUNDAY
April 21
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
SMOKER SUNDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Smoker Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This weekly event includes live music and made-to-order, signature sandwiches straight from Executive Chef Vincent Lesage’s 12-foot smoker. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
MONDAY
April 22
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.