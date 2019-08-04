Today
Aug. 4
WALK FOR ANIMALS — Napa Humane’s 8th annual fundraiser Walk for Animals is held at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Registered walkers will receive a T-shirt, goodie bag, and enjoy music, a silent auction, contests, photo opportunities and more. Registration is $35-$45. Info, napahumane.org/events/walk-for-animals.
‘THE SURREALIST REVOLUTION IN AMERICA’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents the new art show “The Surrealist Revolution in American” in the main gallery from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition features original paintings, drawings and objects by Enrico Donati, Jimmy Ernst, David Hare, Gerome Kamrowski, Gordon Onslow Ford and Kurt Seligmann. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
‘OTHERWHERE’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents the new art show “Otherwhere”, featuring the paintings and sculpture of Juanita Guccione, in the spotlight gallery from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
‘HARDBALL’ — The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
OPEN MIC — Napa Valley Writers hosts an open mic event at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, from 3-5 p.m. Attendees may have up to five minutes to present poetry, fiction/nonfiction or memoir compositions. Free admission. Info, napavalleywriters.net.
MONDAY
Aug. 5
GUIDED TREE WALK — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County host a guided tree walk at Fuller Park, 560 Jefferson St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Learn about local trees and enjoy Napa’s natural beauty. Free admission. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu; 253-4221.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT — Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, hosts Music & Movements, a family-friendly music time for babies and toddlers, at 11 a.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
Aug. 6
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 7
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Aug. 8
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
TEEN CRAFTING — Make galaxies in a jar at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from 4-5 p.m. Open to children ages 11-18. All materials provided – while supplies last. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
HISTORY TOUR — The Napa County Historical Society hosts a historic walking tour of downtown Napa from 5-7 p.m. Walkers will depart from the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, at 5:30. Registration is $20; $15 for members. Info, napahistory.org; 224-1739.
THE BILLIE HOLIDAY PROJECT — Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, presents The Billie Holiday Project, featuring singer Stella Heath, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
Aug. 9
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
ART IN THE LIBRARY — Andrew Lincoln presents his photography at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
THE BACON BROTHERS — The Bacon Brothers, featuring actor-musician Kevin Bacon, performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $55-$100. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘HARDBALL’ — The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Eliot Chang performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room: A Napa Valley Comedy” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Aug. 10
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts the gardening workshop “Cool Season Veggies” at 9:30 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu; 253-4221.
SCAVENGER HUNT — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a history mystery scavenger hunt at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to those who finish the hunt first. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
OPEN STUDIO — Napa Conservatory of Ballet hosts an open studio, featuring dance demonstrations, at the Napa Conservatory of Ballet & Theatre Arts at the Jarvis Annex, 1646 Main St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Info, 230-8363.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make painted rock tic-tac-toe sets at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘HARDBALL’ — The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘LITTLE COMRADE’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens Estonian film “Little Comrade” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
THE BACON BROTHERS — The Bacon Brothers, featuring actor-musician Kevin Bacon, performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $55-$100. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room: A Napa Valley Comedy” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
KING DREAM — King Dream performs at St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery, 816 Vallejo St., Napa, from 8-11 p.m. as part of the Garden Music Series. Free admission. Info, stclairbrown.com/calendar.