TODAY
Nov. 25
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
COMMISSION ON AGING — The Napa County Commission on Aging meets at the Napa County Board of Supervisors Chambers, 1195 Third St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Info, countyofnapa.org/1000/Commission-on-Aging.
TUESDAY
Nov. 26
CINEMA UNDER THE STARS — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 27
NAPA CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING — Join your neighbors the night before Thanksgiving at Veterans Memorial Park, at the northeast corner of Main and Third streets in downtown Napa, for the annual Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. Free hot chocolate and cookies. Info, donapa.com.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Nov. 29
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE — The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace from noon-4 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/third-annual-holiday-marketplace.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
SATURDAY
Nov. 30
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market hosts its annual Holiday Market from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Festivities include an Ugly Sweater contest, games, live music, story time and more. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE AND BOUTIQUE — Napa Valley Mobile Home Park, 1040 Orchard Ave., Napa, hosts its Christmas Craft Faire and Gift Boutique from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Items for sale include jewelry, pottery, homemade candy and jams, toys, specialty items and other artisan crafts. Info, 226-1214.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
WINTER MARKET — Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St Helena, hosts the St. Helena Winter Market craft fair from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The holiday pop-up shop features more than 25 vendors selling everything from jewelry and textiles to ceramics and artisanal foods. Free admission. Info, sthelenawintermarket.com.
TOY DRIVE — California Highway Patrol hosts a toy drive at Foster Freeze, 1195 W. Imola Ave, Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bring new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. Toys will be distributed to children in need in Napa County.
SUPERHERO SATURDAY — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, screens “Aquaman” at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 644-1136.
OPERA FILM — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Paris National Opera’s performance of “Don Paquale” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/artfilms.html.
JIM BRICKMAN — Pianist Jim Brickman presents “A Christmas Celebration” concert at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SUNDAY
Dec. 1
WINTER MARKET — Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St Helena, hosts the St. Helena Winter Market craft fair from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The holiday pop-up shop features more than 25 vendors selling everything from jewelry and textiles to ceramics and artisanal foods. Free admission. Info, sthelenawintermarket.com.
MONDAY
Dec. 2
