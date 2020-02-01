To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Feb. 1
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY LIBRARY HOUR — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9-10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
OPEN HOUSE — Kolbe Academy and Trinity Prep, 2055 Redwood Road, Napa, hosts an open house from 10 a.m.-noon. The school offers classes in TK through high school. Info, kolbetrinity.org.
TULOCAY CEMETERY HISTORY TOUR — Napa County Historical Society hosts a Tulocay Cemetery Walking Tour at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to meet at the Juarez Building (the old cemetery office) at 411 Coombsville Road, Napa. Admission is $15-$20. RSVP encouraged. Info, info@napahistory.org; 707-224-1739; napahistory.org.
READ WITH A RANGER — City of Napa park rangers host a story time at the Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 10:30 a.m. This month’s story is “Mighty Mole” by Mary Quattlebaum. Free admission. Info, cpnaturecenter.com; 255-6465.
CHANELL J. WILSON — R&B singer Chanell J. Wilson performs at Paupaiz Fine Coffees, 978 Kaiser Road, Suite B, Napa, at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, chanelljwilson.com.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
ART EXHIBITION OPENING — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, hosts the debut of actress/artist Lucy Liu’s art exhibition “One of These Things Is Not Like the Others” at 5 p.m. The show will be open through April. Admission is $20; free to museum members. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
A CAPPELLA EXTRAVAGANZA — Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, presents Napa Valley High School’s annual A Cappella Extravaganza at 7 p.m. Choirs from Napa, Vintage and American Canyon high schools will perform as well as award-winning vocal band SixAppeal. Tickets are $20-$30. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SUNDAY
Feb. 2
No events submitted
MONDAY
Feb. 3
No events submitted
TUESDAY
Feb. 4
VALENTINES FOR VETS — Make handmade Valentines for Yountville Veterans Home residents during a special crafting session at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., at 10 a.m. The library will provide card-making supplies and ideas, you supply the cheer. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
CANDIDATES FORUM — Napa Vision 2050 and Napa Get A Grip on Growth hosts a candidates forum at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 6:30-8 p.m. Candidates for the Napa County Board of Supervisors Districts 2, 4 and 5 are invited to attend. Free admission. Info, 510-697-6991; eyesonnapa@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 5
MEET THE AUTHOR — Mary Ladd, author of “The Wig Diaries”, discusses her book at Copperfield’s Books, 3740 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com/event/mary-ladd.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Feb. 6
DEATH CAFÉ NAPA — At a Death Café, friends and strangers come together in a relaxed, safe and supportive setting to talk about death while enjoying tea and cake. Death Café Napa is held from 6-8 p.m. at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Free admission. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/87658329423. Info, 707-738-6271; anne.jungerman@gmail.com; deathcafe.com.
AUTHORS FORUM — Napa County American Association of University Women Scholarship Foundation hosts an authors forum at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Valley Highway, Napa, from 6:30-9 p.m. Featured authors include Shobha Rao (“Girls Burn Brighter”), Sheri Salata (“The Beautiful No”) , Namwali Serpell (“The Old Drift”) and Julia Flynn Siler (“The White Devils Daughters”). Admission is $40. Info, napacounty-ca.aauw.net.
FRIDAY
Feb. 7
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 707-251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 707-255-1800.
BLACK GIRL MAGIC — In honor of Black History Month, the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts Painting 101: Black Girl Magic from 3-5 p.m. An in-house artist will guide guests through an art project celebrating “Black is Beautiful.” Supplies provided. Registration required. To RSVP, call 707-253-4235. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
POETRY OUT LOUD — Arts Council Napa Valley hosts Poetry Out Loud Napa County, featuring local high school students, at Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, 707-738-0997; artscouncilnapavalley.org.