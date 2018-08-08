TODAY
Aug. 8
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA HIGH ALUMNI ASSOCIATION — The Napa High Alumni Association holds its quarterly meeting at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at noon. Allison deLormier, Napa High counseling secretary, is the scheduled guest speaker. 2018 NHAA scholarship recipients Kaylie Martindale and Malia Lake will also attend. Info, 695-7321; napahighalumniassociation.org.
GAME NIGHT — Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, hosts game night from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, 733-3199.
IDENTITY THEFT PREVENTION — Travis Credit Union hosts an identity theft prevention and protection seminar at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
ALBUM RELEASE PARTY — Composer Carlos Henrique Pereira hosts his album release party at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 p.m. Admission is $25.
THURSDAY
Aug. 9
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
ALL JAZZED UP — Pianist Mike Greensill performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 5-7 p.m. Free admission. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
ST. HELENA CONCERT IN THE PARK — Ordinary Sons performs at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., St.Helena from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, sthelena.com/st-helena-events/category/summer-concert-series.
DAVIES DUKES — Singer-songwriter Davies Dukes performs at Priest Ranch Tasting Room, 6490 Washington St., Yountville. from 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Info, priestranchwines.com/visit/events.
SUNSET CINEMA SERIES — Napa Valley Film Festival hosts a screening of “Amanda & Jack Go Glamping” at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, napavalleyfilmfest.org.
CALISTOGA CONCERTS IN THE PARK — Vintage rock band LC Diamonds performs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., Calistoga. Free admission. Info, visitcalistoga.com.
LIVE MUSIC OPEN MIC — Uncorked at Napa Oxbow, 605 First St., presents an open mic music event from 7-10 p.m. Come listen to locals and visiting professional musicians and vocalists. Free admission. Info, uncorked-at-oxbow.com; 224-6875.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
THE DUSTBOWL REVIVAL — The Dustbowl Revival performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Admission is $15-$35. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
Aug. 10
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
NAPA CITY NIGHTS — Napa City Nights returns to Veterans Memorial Park, located at Third and Main streets in downtown Napa, from 6:30-10 p.m. The Billy Martini Show, The 7th Sons, and Full Chizel are scheduled to perform. Free admission. Info, napacitynights.com.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Aug. 11
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org, 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents a pre-exhibit resource workshop at the Napa Valley Art Association Center, 1520 Behrens St., Napa, at 9:30 a.m. Learn how to get your photos ready for exhibits, pricing, and what resources are available. Free to NVPS members; $5 for non-members. Info, geoff_hansen@icloud.com.
KNIT-IN — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a knit-in from 10 a.m.-noon. See what others are working on, get advice from other knitters and learn new techniques. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
STORY TIME — Copperfield's Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
NAPA YOUTH SYMPHONY — Napa Youth Symphony presents its Chamber Strings Intensive Recital at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE — Napa Ballroom Dancers hosts “Prelude to the Perseids” at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 7-10 p.m. The evening will kick off with a two-step lesson. Tickets are $15. Info, napaballroomdancers.org.
MORE THAN ACOUSTIC — More Than Acoustic performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Admission is $25-$50. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Aug. 12
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
ARTISAN MARKET — The Village at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts an artisan market from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Food, wine and art vendors from Napa Valley are scheduled to attend. Free admission. Info, villagenapavalley.com.
NAPA LIVE: INSIDE & OUT — Thirty bands perform throughout downtown Napa as part of the music festival Napa Live. Bands will perform from noon-6 p.m. Free admission. Info, DoNapa.com.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home at Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
'MY BEST FRIEND' — Alliance Française de Napa hosts a showing of the French film (with English subtitles) "My Best Friend" at 6 p.m. at the Napa Valley Yacht Club, 100 Riverside Drive, Napa. Meet for French appetizers and wine at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10-$20. RSVP requested. Info, afnapa.com; 917-783-8033; events@afnapa.com.
MONDAY
Aug. 13
NAPA VALLEY DOG TRAINING CLUB — Napa Valley Dog Training Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at 68 Coombs St., Building N, Napa. Info, napadogtraining.org; 253-8666.
TUESDAY
Aug. 14
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org, 501-3087.