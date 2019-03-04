TUESDAY
March 5
MARDI GRAS — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, celebrates Mardi Gras from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The celebration includes crafts, music and more. Appropriate for all ages. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 644-1136.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
ARTIST LECTURE SERIES — Painter Nicole Mueller discusses her work as part of the Oxbow School visiting artist lecture series at The CIA Theater at Copia, 500 First St., at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, oxbowschool.org.
WEDNESDAY
March 6
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
CINCINNATI AMBASSADORS — American roots band Cincinnati Ambassadors perform at Grille 29 at Embassy Suites in Napa, 1075 California Blvd. from 6-8 p.m. Free admission.
SILVESTRE MARTINEZ LATIN JAZZ QUINTET —Silvestre Martinez Latin Jazz Quintet performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $15-$35. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
March 7
MASTERS OF HAWAIIAN MUSIC —Masters of Hawaiian Music, featuring George Kahumoko Jr, Nathan Aweau and David “Kawika” Kahiapo, performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $20-$50. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts the gardening workshop about summer vegetables at 7 p.m. at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Free admission. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa; 253-4235.
FRIDAY
March 8
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
ART IN THE LIBRARY — BJ Thrailkill presents her paintings at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO —World music artistsLadysmith Black Mambazo perform at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $37.50-$59.50. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY
March 9
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make a yarn wall hanging at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts the gardening workshop about growing spring and summer vegetables at 9:30 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa; 253-4221.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 12:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
CIVIL RIGHTS LECTURE — Pacific Union College, 1 Angwin Ave., Angwin, hosts its annual Civil Rights Lecture at 4 p.m. at Paulin Hall. This year’s guest speaker is professor, historian and pastor Dr. Ron Graybill, who will present “James Edson White: Flawed Hero”. Free admission. Info, pr@puc.edu; 800-862-7080.
‘YOUNG PICASSO’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the documentary “Young Picasso” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE — Napa Ballroom Dancers hosts “Swing into Spring” at the Napa Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa, from 7-10 p.m. The evening will kick off with a rumba lesson. Live music by the J Silverheels Band. Tickets are $15. If you have never attended a Napa Ballroom Dancers event, please call Marvin at 252-9239. Info, napaballroomdancers.org.
CLASS ACTION BAND — Class Action Band performs at NapaSport Steakhouse and Sports Lounge, 145 Gasser Drive, Suite A, Napa, from 8-11 p.m. Free admission.
SUNDAY
March 10
WOMEN’S DAY CELEBRATION — Women in Power Napa Valley an Interational Women’s Day Celebration at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Festivities include a screening of the documentary “Miss Reputation”, a panel discussion, keynote speakers and networking opportunities. Tickets are $60; $20 for students. Tickets may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. Info, womeninpowernapavalley.org; 260-4035.
PET CLINIC — Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch hosts a free pet vaccination, microchip and spay/neuter voucher clinic at the American Canyon Senior Center, 2185 Elliott Drive, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This offer is free to the first 150 attendees. No registration required. Cats must be in a crate. Dogs must be on a leash. Info, jamesonanimalrescueranch.org; 927-3536.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
AN AFTERNOON OF SACRED SONG — Ted von Pohle and Friends presents An Afternoon of Sacred Song at the Napa Valley College Loretta C. Silvagni Vocal Recital Hall, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10-$25. Info musicnapavalley.org.