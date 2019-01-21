TODAY
Jan. 21
OAK MAINTENANCE DAY— The Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts an oak maintenance day and park cleanup at Alston Park, 2037 Dry Creek Road, Napa, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The community service project is part of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Info, naparcd.org/volunteer-oak-maintenance-day-jan-21; 252-4189, ext. 3117; annay@naparcd.org.
PET CLINIC — Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch hosts a free pet vaccination, microchip and spay/neuter voucher clinic at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This offer is free to the first 150 attendees. No registration required. Cats must be in a crate. Dogs must be on a leash. Info, jamesonanimalrescueranch.org.
TUESDAY
Jan. 22
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 23
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
WILD AMERICAN CANYON — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild American Canyon presentation at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, at 6:30 p.m. featuring Melissa Tofflemoyer from the Bay Area nonprofit WildCare. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org/education/wild-series.
THURSDAY
Jan. 24
‘THE ENCHANTED BOOKSHOP’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the Lucky Penny Young Actor’s production of “The Enchanted Bookshop” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18-$35. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SPEAKER SERIES — Adventurer Dana Levin talks about his experiences during the Napa Center for Thought & Culture’s lecture series “The Road Less Traveled” at 7 p.m. at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1455 Elm St., Napa. Admission is $25. Info, nctcnapa.org.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Jan. 25
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
CASSANDRA WILSON — Jazz vocalist Cassandra Wilson performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $65-$105. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE ENCHANTED BOOKSHOP’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the Lucky Penny Young Actor’s production of “The Enchanted Bookshop” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18-$35. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Steve Bruner performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Jan. 26
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
TAX HELP DAY — The Non-Profit Chapters of the California Society of Enrolled Agents offers free tax help at the Napa Farmer’s Market, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Info, 318-1680; mcgreal320@comcast.net.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 11 a.m. Info, 253-4235.
STORY TIME — Copperfield's Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
‘SWAN LAKE’ — Atlantic City Ballet presents “Swan Lake” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $40-$55. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘GUY’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the French film "Guy" at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/artfilms.
‘SOMM 3’ — CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens “SOMM 3” at 5 p.m. In this documentary, three legendary wine critics sit down in Paris to taste the rarest bottles of their careers. Tickets are $15. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event.
‘THE ENCHANTED BOOKSHOP’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the Lucky Penny Young Actor’s production of “The Enchanted Bookshop” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18-$35. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
CASSANDRA WILSON — Jazz vocalist Cassandra Wilson performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $65-$105. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SUNDAY
Jan. 27
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
OPEN HOUSE — Napa Christian Campus of Education, 2201 Pine St., Napa, hosts an open house from noon-3 p.m. Guests will have have the opportunity to meet teachers and staff, tour the campus and ask questions. Free admission. Info, napachristian.com.
‘THE ENCHANTED BOOKSHOP’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the Lucky Penny Young Actor’s production of “The Enchanted Bookshop” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18-$35. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
MUSIC AT FIRST PRESBYTERIAN — Suzanne Quinlan, Tom Flesher and Kent Cohea perform music from the Baroque era to present day at First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa, at 4 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Info, fpcnapa.org; 224-8693.