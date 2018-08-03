TODAY
Aug. 3
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
TRAILBLAZING WOMEN — The Culinary Institute of American at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a celebration honoring the female trailblazers in food, beverage, and hospitality who paved the way for today’s new wave of phenomes during a Conversations at Copia presentation from 5-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
‘THE WINE LOVER’S APPRENTICE’ — Sommelier Kathleen Bershad discusses her book “The Wine Lover’s Apprentice: Worlds of Wisdom for Would-Be Oenophiles” at Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, at 6 p.m. Info, 942-1616.
NAPA CITY NIGHTS — Napa City Nights returns to Veterans Memorial Park, located at Third and Main streets in downtown Napa, from 6:30-10 p.m. The Cripple Creek Band; Charlie Hersey; and Rock & Rock Rhythm Revue are scheduled to perform. Free admission. Info, napacitynights.com.
MAXI PRIEST — Maxi Priest performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $40-$80. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
OTIS & THE SMOKESTACKS — Otis & the Smokestacks performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
SATURDAY
Aug. 4
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org, 501-3087.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY LIBRARY HOUR — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9-10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
WOMEN’S SUMMIT — Women Stand Up—St Helena partners with Soroptimist International Calistoga to sponsor the Women’s Summit Napa Valley at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event’s goal is to engage, educate and encourage women to find confidence in their voices and to take action steps to address issues locally and nationally. Admission is $75; $35 for students. Info, WomenStandUp.StHelena@gmail.com.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
KNIT-IN — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a knit-in from 10 a.m.-noon. See what others are working on, get advice from other knitters and learn new techniques. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
MAXI PRIEST — Maxi Priest performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $40-$80. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
RICK ESTRIN & THE NIGHTCATS — Rick Estrin & The Nightcats perform at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $29-$34. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
SUNDAY
Aug. 5
WALK FOR ANIMALS — Napa Humane hosts Walk for Animals at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Participation is $35-$45. Info, napahumane.org/events/walk-for-animals.
HEALTH EXPO — The American Canyon Health Expo offers free health screenings at American Canyon High School, 3000 Newell Drive, from noon-5 p.m. Info, 557-2113.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘RIGHT FOOTED’ — CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a screening of the documentary “Right Footed” at 4 p.m. Reserve your seat online. Tickets are $20. Unclaimed tickets will be available at Will Call prior to the screening. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
MUSIC IN THE PARK — Soul Kat performs a free concert at Yountville Veterans Park, 6465 Washington St. from 5-7 p.m. Info, 944-8712; townofyountville.com/whats-new/calendar.
MONDAY
Aug. 6
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a free screening of DisneyNature’s “Oceans” at 6:30 p.m. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
TUESDAY
Aug. 7
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org, 501-3087.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 8
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA HIGH ALUMNI ASSOCIATION — The Napa High Alumni Association holds its quarterly meeting at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at noon. Allison deLormier, Napa High counseling secretary, is the scheduled guest speaker. 2018 NHAA scholarship recipients Kaylie Martindale and Malia Lake will also attend. Info, 695-7321; napahighalumniassociation.org.
GAME NIGHT — Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, hosts game night from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, 733-3199.
IDENTITY THEFT PREVENTION — Travis Credit Union hosts an identity theft prevention and protection seminar at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
ALBUM RELEASE PARTY — Composer Carlos Henrique Pereira hosts his album release party at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 p.m. Admission is $25.
THURSDAY
Aug. 9
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
ALL JAZZED UP — Pianist Mike Greensill performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 5-7 p.m. Free admission. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
ST. HELENA CONCERT IN THE PARK — Ordianary Sons performs at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., St.Helena from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, sthelena.com/st-helena-events/category/summer-concert-series.
DAVIES DUKES — Singer-songwriter Davies Dukes performs at Priest Ranch Tasting Room, 6490 Washington St., Yountville. from 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Info, priestranchwines.com/visit/events.
SUNSET CINEMA SERIES — Napa Valley Film Festival hosts a screening of “Amanda & Jack Go Glamping” at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, napavalleyfilmfest.org.
CALISTOGA CONCERTS IN THE PARK — Vintage rock band LC Diamonds performs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., Calistoga. Free admission. Info, visitcalistoga.com.
LIVE MUSIC OPEN MIC — Uncorked at Napa Oxbow, 605 First St., presents an open mic music event from 7-10 p.m. Come listen to locals and visiting professional musicians and vocalists. Free admission. Info, uncorked-at-oxbow.com; 224-6875.
‘THE TASTING ROOM’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “The Tasting Room”, an original comedy by Barry Martin, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22-$32. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
THE DUSTBOWL REVIVAL — The Dustbowl Revival performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Admission is $15-$35. Info, bluenotenapa.com.