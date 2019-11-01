To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY Nov. 1
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
MOVIE — CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens the film “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste” at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are $10. All film proceeds go to benefit the Darcy Aston Environmental Advocacy Scholarship for local high school students pursuing environmental studies. Info, napaenvironmentaled.org/eecnc-movie-night.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY Nov. 2
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
TREASURES OF CHRISTMAS PAST FAIRE — Community Projects, Inc., 715 Franklin St., Napa, hosts its annual Treasures of Christmas Past holiday boutique from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Items for sale include trees, wreaths, ornaments, toys and other holiday décor. Info, communityprojectsnapa.com; 226-7585.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info,
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Wendy Gorton discusses her book “50 Hikes with Kids: California” at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, at 4 p.m. The guide highlights the most kid-friendly hikes in California and each entry includes the essential details: easy-to-read directions, a detailed map, trail-side activities, bathroom access, and more. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
DISCUSSION — Joseph Pearce, best-selling author of numerous literary biographies, presents his most recent work “Literature: What Every Catholic Should Know” at Kolbe Academy & Trinity Prep, 2055 Redwood Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, 258-9030.
