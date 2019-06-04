Today
June 4
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
June 5
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
RESOURCE FAIR — The Calistoga Library, 1108 Myrtle St., Napa County Self Sufficiency Services hosts a resource fair at 6 p.m. Featured vendors include Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKS, County Medical Services Program (CMPS) and more. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 942-4833.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Napa author Craig Smith reads from his novel “Lies That Bind: How Do You Arrest Someone How Doesn’t Exist?” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
June 6
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
CHESS CLUB — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a chess club for teens from 4-5 p.m. Learn basics of the game and practice your skills. Held on the first Thursday of the month. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
LIFE PLANNING — Honoring Choices Napa Valley program director Karen Zanetell discusses advance care directive planning at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, from 6-8 p.m. This event is part of the Death Positive series. Free admission. Info, hcnv.org; 738-6271.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts the gardening workshop at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. about growing herbs at 7 p.m. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu; 253-4221.
‘CABARET’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
FRIDAY
June 7
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call Rachel at 224-8775.
‘CABARET’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
June 8
COMMUNITY YARD SALE — The city of American Canyon hosts a community-wide yard sale May 31 to June 2 For a list of locations and hours of operation, visit amcancitywideyardsale.com.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make rocket straws at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
HISTORY LECTURE — Alliance Francaise Napa Valley presents “Security at the Vietnam Peace Talks” at 2:30 p.m. at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Info, 253-4235.
‘REMBRANDT’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the art film “Rembrandt” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE — Napa Ballroom Dancers hosts “June Roundup” at the Native Sons Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa, from 7-10 p.m. The evening will kick off with a country two-step lesson. Live music by the Joe Geremia and the J Silverheels Band. Tickets are $15. Info, napaballroomdancers.org.
DRAG QUEENS OF THE VALLEY — JaM Cellars Ballroom, 1030 Main St., Napa, hosts Drag Queens of the Valley, from 8 p.m.-midnight. Tickets are $25-$75 and benefit benefits Napa LGBTQ Connection. Must be 18 years or older to attend. Info, dragqueensnapa.show; 880-2300.
‘CABARET’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
June 9
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
‘CABARET’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘SONGS OF THE ‘50s’ — Sing Napa Valley presents “Songs of the ‘50s: A Sock Hop” at the First Presbyterian Church gymnasium, 1333 Third St., Napa, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30. Dancing encouraged. Info, singnapavalley.org; 255-4662.
MONDAY
June 10
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.