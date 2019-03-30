TODAY
March 30
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 12:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
‘TREASURE ISLAND’ — The Napa Valley College theater department presents “Treasure Island” at the Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10-$25. Info, theaternapavalley.org.
ANUHEA — Singer Anuhea performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $29-$69. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘L’ITALIANA IN ALGERI’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Italian opera film “ L’Italiana in Algeri “ at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/artfilms.html.
‘BINGO: THE WINNING MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “Bingo: The Winning Musical” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
March 31
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
PLEIN AIR PAINT OUT — The Calistoga Art Center, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga, hosts its annual Plein Air Paint Out Exhibit from noon-4 p.m. Free admission. Info, calistogaartcenter.org; 942-2278.
‘TREASURE ISLAND’ — The Napa Valley College theater department presents “Treasure Island” at the Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10-$25. Info, theaternapavalley.org.
‘BINGO: THE WINNING MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “Bingo: The Winning Musical” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
MONDAY
April 1
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
TUESDAY
April 2
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
April 3
CRAFTING — Make corn husk dolls at the Innovations Community Center, 3281 Solano Ave., Napa, from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Free admission. All materials provided. Info, sara@innovationscommunitycenter.org.
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author James Twyman discusses his book “Giovanni and the Camino of St. Francis” at Copperfield’s Books, 3900 Bel Aire Plaza, Suite A, Napa, at 6 p.m. Info, copperfieldsbooks.com; 252-8002.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
April 4
FLOWER BOMB GALLERY — Engage Calistoga, a celebration of art, presents its Flower Bomb gallery, an exhibit of contemporary artworks paired with floral arrangements in a professional gallery setting, from noon-10 p.m. at Sofie Contemporary Arts, 1407 Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga. Free admission. Info, celebratenapavalley.org/sarafornia.
‘ART DISCUSSION — Napa Valley artist Carolynne Gamble discusses her new exhibit “Legacy: Hand-tinted Tidings of Yesteryear” at the Napa County Historical Society. 1219 First St., Napa, at 5 p.m. Free admission. Info, info@napahistory.org.
‘A FAMILY UNDERTAKING’ — Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, hosts a screening of the PBS documentary “A Family Undertaking” at 6 p.m. as part of its ongoing Death Positive series. Free admission. Info, anne.jungerman@gmail.com; 738-6271.
BINGO: THE WINNING MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “Bingo: The Winning Musical” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
ALL-4-ONE — R&B pop group All-4-One performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45-$95. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
April 5
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
JEWELRY SHOW — Alex Sepkus hosts an artisanal, hand-crafted jewelry trunk show at ER Sawyer Jewelers, 1343 Main St., St. Helena, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Info, ersawyer.com.
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Food Truck Friday from 4-6 p.m. This weekly event includes signature bites from the Village Food Truck, and live music. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
ALL-4-ONE — R&B pop group All-4-One performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $45-$95. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘TREASURE ISLAND’ — The Napa Valley College theater department presents “Treasure Island” at the Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$25. Info, theaternapavalley.org.
‘BINGO: THE WINNING MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “Bingo: The Winning Musical” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.