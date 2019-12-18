To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Dec. 18
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
‘WHITE CHRISTMAS’ — Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, hosts a free screening of the holiday classic “White Christmas” at 5:30 p.m. Info, lincolntheater.com.
THURSDAY
Dec. 19
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from 4-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come, first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
PETER HARPER — Musician Peter Harper performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents a musical rendition of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
FRIDAY
Dec. 20
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from 4-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come, first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS TOUR — Napa Valley Wine Trolley Holiday Light Tour departs from Oxbow Public Market, 644 First St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. for a 90-minute tour of historic downtown Napa. Tickets are $15-$30. Info, NapaValleyWineTrolley.com.
SONOMUSETTE — The band SonoMusette performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $12-$19.75. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents a musical rendition of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Dec. 21
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE — The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace from noon-4 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/third-annual-holiday-marketplace.
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from noon-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come, first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
‘THE NUTCRACKER’ — Napa Regional Dance Company presents “The Nutcracker” at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $35-$45. Info, lincolntheater.com; 944-9900.
‘THE MUSIC OF CHRISTMAS’ — St. Helena Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St., presents the holiday concert “The Music of Christmas” – featuring the Chancel Choir – at 4 p.m. Free admission. Info, 707-963-1255.
HOLIDAY CARRIAGE RIDES — Enjoy a free horse carriage ride through Yountville on Saturdays this holiday season. Rides are available at the Yountville Community Center, 6519 Washington St., from 4:30-7 p.m. Free admission. Info, yountville.com/events/holidays-in-yountville.
JESSY J — Instrumentalist and singer Jessy J performs Christmas songs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $27.50-$55. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS TOUR — Napa Valley Wine Trolley Holiday Light Tour departs from Oxbow Public Market, 644 First St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. for a 90-minute tour of historic downtown Napa. Tickets are $15-$30. Info, NapaValleyWineTrolley.com.
‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents a musical rendition of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Dec. 22
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK — St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., from noon-8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come, first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS BRASS — The Napa Valley Brass Society presents the 46th annual Sounds of Christmas Brass in the covered area outside Raley’s, 217 Soscol Ave., Napa, at 1:15 p.m. Napa Valley Brass Society, which features brass instrumentalists from the Bay Area, will play arrangements of Christmas music and carols. Free admission.
‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents a musical rendition of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘THE NUTCRACKER’ — Napa Regional Dance Company presents “The Nutcracker” at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35-$45. Info, lincolntheater.com; 944-9900.
JESSY J — Instrumentalist and singer Jessy J performs Christmas songs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 2 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $27.50-$55. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS TOUR — Napa Valley Wine Trolley Holiday Light Tour departs from Oxbow Public Market, 644 First St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. for a 90-minute tour of historic downtown Napa. Tickets are $15-$30. Info, NapaValleyWineTrolley.com.
MONDAY
Dec. 23
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.