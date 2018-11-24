TODAY
Nov. 24
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE AND BOUTIQUE — Napa Valley Mobile Home Park, 1040 Orchard Ave., Napa, hosts its Christmas Craft Faire and Boutique from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Items for sale include wood and yard art; homemade candies and jams; clothing, jewelry and other artisan crafts. Info, 226-1214.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE — The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar/.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 3 p.m. Info, 253-4235.
‘THE GUILTY’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Danish film “The Guilty” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
NAPA’S LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE — Napa’s Lighted Christmas Parade travels down Second and Third streets from 5-6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas”. Santa will appear in the Big Chair in the Riverfront Building on Main Street immediately following the parade. Free admission. Info, donapa.com.
STEVE TAYLOR-RAMIREZ — Singer- songwriter Steve Taylor-Ramirez performs at The Saint Wine Bar, 1351 Main St., St. Helena, from 8-11 p.m. Free admission. Info, thesaintnapavalley.com.
JOSHUA RADIN — Singer-songwriter Joshua Radin performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $35-$65. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SUNDAY
Nov. 25
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE AND BOUTIQUE — Napa Valley Mobile Home Park, 1040 Orchard Ave., Napa, hosts its Christmas Craft Faire and Boutique from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Items for sale include wood and yard art; homemade candies and jams; clothing, jewelry and other artisan crafts. Info, 226-1214.
SUNDAY AT SILO’S — Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, presents the latest installment of its musical variety series Sunday at Silo’s at 7 p.m. Performers include Spencer Day, Mike Greensill and Janice Maxie Reid. Free admission. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
MONDAY
Nov. 26
4 FOR ART — The new art exhibit 4 For Art, featuring the works of Elizabeth Bush, Nick Cann, Mark Mattioli and Bev Wilson, is on display at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Open daily.
TUESDAY
Nov. 27
NAPA VALLEY INSIGHT MEDITATION —Napa Valley Insight Meditation hosts silent meditation meetings on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Individuals of all levels and experience are welcome. Info, napainsight.org; 363-7955.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 28
‘BEING MORTAL’ — Queen of the Valley Medical Center and Honoring Choices Napa Valley present a screening and discussion of the PBS Frontline film “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End” at 11 a.m. at Queen of the Valley, 1000 Trancas St., Napa. Free admission. Info, jill.moss@stjoe.org.
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
THURSDAY
Nov. 29
HISTORY EXHIBIT — The Napa County Historical Society debuts its Napa State Hospital exhibit at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, at noon. Free admission. Info, wordpress.napahistory.org/wordpress/programs; 224-1739.
DRUM GROUP — Learn to drum and sing traditional Native American songs as well as drum traditions and protocols from 6-8 p.m. at a meeting of the Suscol Intertribal Council at 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 215, Napa. Info, suscolcouncil.org; 256-3561; suscol@suscol.net.
LIVE MUSIC OPEN MIC — Uncorked at Napa Oxbow, 605 First St., presents an open mic music event from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Come listen to locals and visiting professional musicians and vocalists. Free admission. Info, uncorked-at-oxbow.com; 224-6875.
VEGAN HOLIDAY COOKIES — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a vegan holiday cookie baking party at 7 p.m. Culinary instructor Lisa Núñez-Hancock will teach participants how to make three different vegan cookies. Cookie samples included. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Nov. 30
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
TREE LIGHTING — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts a tree lighting ceremony from 4-6 p.m. Festivities include complimentary holiday cookies and hot cider, Christmas carolers, local children’s performances, a holiday-inspired Artisan Market and photos with Santa. Admission is complimentary but tickets are required. Info, villagenapavalley.com/events.
SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS — American jazz band Squirrel Nut Zippers presents its “Holiday Caravan” at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $39-$89. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘CHRISTMAS VACATION’ — Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, screens the comedy “Nation Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 7 p.m. as part of its holiday movie series. Free admission. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Info, lincolntheater.com.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Eliot Chang performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $28. Info, crushersofcomedy.com/nov-30.html.
PAPA JOE & THE NEW DEAL— Papa Joe & The New Deal performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 8-11 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
‘A JOHN WATERS CHRISTMAS’ — Filmmaker and bestselling author John Waters comes to the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Margrit Mondavi Theatre, 1030 Main St., Napa, with his critically acclaimed one-man show, “A John Waters Christmas.” The performance is at 9 p.m. Tickets are $52.50-$60. VIP Meet and Greet passes available. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘SCROOGE IN LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the holiday musical “Scrooge in Love” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.