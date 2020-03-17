Upcoming Events

THURSDAY

March 19

SUNRISE YOGA — American Canyon Parks and Recreation hosts sunrise yoga from 6:30-8:30 a.m. at Kimberly Park, 600 Kimberly Drive, American Canyon. Bring your yoga mat and participate in an inspiring instructor-led workout. Limited yoga mats will be available for participants that do not have one. Free admission. Info, cityofamericancanyon.org/government/recreation/community-events.

‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.

‘IT’S SURREAL’ ART SHOW — La Bohème, 1428 Main St., St. Helena, hosts an artists’ reception for the new show “It’s Surreal” from 4-7 p.m. The exhibition features surreal paintings by St. Helena High School students, inspired by the Collabria Care’s “Before I Die” installation. Free admission. Info, collabriacare.org/event/its-surreal.