Upcoming Events

To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar. Please note that events may be abruptly canceled as a result of coronavirus concerns. Check with event organizers for the latest details.
TODAY
March 17
TAX PREPARATION — AARP hosts free tax preparation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. To schedule an appointment, call 707-492-5430.
ARTIST LECTURE SERIES — Animator Jodie Mack discusses her work as part of the Oxbow School visiting artist lecture series at The CIA at Copia Theater, 500 First St., at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, oxbowschool.org.
WEDNESDAY
March 18
TAX PREPARATION — AARP hosts free tax preparation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. To schedule an appointment, call 707-492-5430.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
March 19
SUNRISE YOGA — American Canyon Parks and Recreation hosts sunrise yoga from 6:30-8:30 a.m. at Kimberly Park, 600 Kimberly Drive, American Canyon. Bring your yoga mat and participate in an inspiring instructor-led workout. Limited yoga mats will be available for participants that do not have one. Free admission. Info, cityofamericancanyon.org/government/recreation/community-events.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
‘IT’S SURREAL’ ART SHOW — La Bohème, 1428 Main St., St. Helena, hosts an artists’ reception for the new show “It’s Surreal” from 4-7 p.m. The exhibition features surreal paintings by St. Helena High School students, inspired by the Collabria Care’s “Before I Die” installation. Free admission. Info, collabriacare.org/event/its-surreal.
CLASSICAL ARTS FILM FESTIVAL — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts the first block of its annual Classical Arts Film Festival at 7 p.m. The opening night celebration includes screenings of the documentaries “Carving the Divine” and “Playing with Fire”. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/classicalfilmfestival.html.
TRAVEL EXHIBITION — Alliance Française de Napa presents “American Experience in Touraine,” featuring photos and anecdotes about the experience of an American family living in France, at the Napa Valley Art Association, 1520 Behrens St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission.
FRIDAY
March 20
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 707-251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 707-255-1800.
CLASSICAL ARTS FILM FESTIVAL— Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts the second block of its annual Classical Arts Film Festival at 3 p.m. Block 2 features the film “Stout Hearted.” Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/classicalfilmfestival.html.
‘ECHOES OF WOMEN’ — The Napa County Historical Society hosts Friday Night Storytelling at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 6-7 p.m. In honor of Womens History Month, the Napa County Historical Society and the League of Women Voters will present “Echoes of Women.” Volunteer docents and staff will present research and selected passages found within the library catalog. Free admission; donations accepted. Info, napahistory.org.
CLASSICAL ARTS FILM FESTIVAL— Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts the third block of its annual Classical Arts Film Festival at 7 p.m. Block 3 includes the feature film “Beethoven in Beijing”. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/classicalfilmfestival.html.
‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE!’ — Justin-Siena High School’s theater program presents “High School Musical on Stage!” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SATURDAY
March 21
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance; park by Zinfandel Hall. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 707-501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 707-942-8892.
SPRING CELEBRATION — American Canyon Parks and Recreation hosts its annual Spring Celebration at Community Park II, 1 Donaldson Way, American Canyon, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Festivities include an egg hunt, chalk art, and visits with the Easter Bunny. Free admission. Info, cityofamericancanyon.org/government/recreation/community-events.
DITCHING PAT — San Francisco-based acoustic duo Ditching Pat performs at Paupaiz Fine Coffees, 978 Kaiser Road, Suite B, Napa, at 1 p.m. Free admission.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
CLASSICAL ARTS FILM FESTIVAL: SHORT FILMS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts the final block of its annual Classical Arts Film Festival at 3 p.m. Block 2 features eight short films, including “The Colorblind Artist,” “The Piano Teacher,” And “The Reckoning Of Darkness”. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/classicalfilmfestival.html.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Paul Moser discusses his book “An Encounter with Spiritual Ecstasy and Its Aftermath” at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, at 5 p.m. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE!’ — Justin-Siena High School’s theater program presents “High School Musical on Stage!” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SUNDAY
March 22
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 1-5 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL ON STAGE!’ — Justin-Siena High School’s theater program presents “High School Musical on Stage!” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
MONDAY
March 23
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.