Today
May 27
NAPA MEMORIAL DAY OBSERVANCES — American Legion Post 113 sponsors the annual Napa Memorial Day observances at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Napa from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Free admission. Info, 339-2727; napaveteran@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
May 28
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
May 29
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
TRASH TALK — The Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts Napa Talks Trash at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Local recycling experts will touch on proper sorting techniques, waste minimization efforts, and the current state of some of the world’s trashiest problems. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org/napa-talks-trash; annay@naparcd.org.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
May 30
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
BOOK SALE — Friends of the American Canyon Library hosts its annual book sale from 1-7 p.m. at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way. Info, friendsofamcanlibrary.com.
FRIDAY
May 31
COMMUNITY YARD SALE — The city of American Canyon hosts a community-wide yard sale May 31 to June 2 For a list of locations and hours of operation, visit amcancitywideyardsale.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
BOOK SALE — Friends of the American Canyon Library hosts its annual book sale from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way. Info, friendsofamcanlibrary.com.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call Rachel at 224-8775.
‘CABARET’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
June 1
COMMUNITY YARD SALE — The city of American Canyon hosts a community-wide yard sale May 31 to June 2 For a list of locations and hours of operation, visit amcancitywideyardsale.com.
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY LIBRARY HOUR — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9-10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts a gardening workshop about rose care at 9:30 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu; 253-4221.
BOOK SALE — Friends of the American Canyon Library hosts its annual book sale from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way. Info, friendsofamcanlibrary.com.
READ WITH A RANGER — City of Napa park rangers host a story time at the Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 10:30 a.m. Info, cpnaturecenter.com; 255-6465.
‘THE WHEEL OF SCIENCE’ — Doktor Kaboom presents “The Wheel of Science”, an interactive science show for kids and families, at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 1 and 3 p.m. Tickets are $20-$28. Info, eandmpresents.org.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
JAZZ CONCERT — Calistoga pianist Larry Vuckovich, guitarist Kai Lyons and bassist Jeff Chambers perform jazz favorites at the Tucker Farm Center, 1201 Tucker-Summit Road, Calistoga, at 4 p.m. The trio will present tunes from trios led by Nat King Cole, Oscar Peterson, Vince Guaraldi and Ahmad Jamal. Tickets are $25. Info, 774-1672.
PRIDE DANCE — LGBTQ Connection hosts and LGBTQ & Allies Youth Pride Dance, featuring DJ Rotten Robbie, at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 7-10 p.m. Open to you 13-20 years of age. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
‘CABARET’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
June 2
COMMUNITY YARD SALE — The city of American Canyon hosts a community-wide yard sale May 31 to June 2 For a list of locations and hours of operation, visit amcancitywideyardsale.com.
KIDS FISHING DERBY — Active 20-30 Club of Napa hosts the 50th annual George Carl Kids Fishing Derby at the Lake Hennessy Boat Ramp, 1535 Sage Canyon Road, St. Helena, from 6 a.m.-noon. This is a free community event is open to children ages 3-15. Fishers of all experience are welcome. Info, admin@napaactive2030.org, napaactive2030.org.
‘CABARET’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘EMILY DICKINSON SINGS!’ — Eve-Anne Wilkes sings the poetry of Emily Dickenson at the Pacific Union College Paulin Hall Auditorium, 1 Angwin Ave., Angwin, at 3 p.m. Free admission. Info, puc.edu.