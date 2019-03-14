TODAY
March 14
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT — Vet Connect is held at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
PI DAY— In honor of Pi Day (3.14), Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena, hosts Pie Day from 1-4 p.m. Dessert pies and pizza pies will be available for sale by students of the Napa Valley Cooking School Professional Culinary Program. Group recitation of the infinite digits of Pi starts at 3 p.m. RSVP at Eventbrite.com. Info, 967-2901.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — Kids ages 11-18 are invited tomake tissue paper flowers at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 4-5 p.m. All supplies provided. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events;253-4235.
FRIDAY
March 15
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
ART SHOW — Eye Works Optometry, 1328 Pearl St., Napa, hosts an Eye For Art artists reception from 3-7 p.m. for the new art exhibit “San Francisco Eye-Cons: The City’s Favorite Places”, featuring the work of Rita Bond and Pamela Rhodes. Free admission. Info, the-eyeworks.com.
‘ENCORE’ — Justin-Siena High School presents its spring musical “Encore” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SATURDAY
March 16
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts a public workshop about backyard composting at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus 1088 College Ave., St. Helena, at 10 a.m. Free admission. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa; 253-4221.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make a yarn wall hanging at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 12:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
COOKBOOK EXCHANGE — The Napa Valley Cooking School hosts its second annual cookbook exchange at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena, from 1-3 p.m. Bring a cookbook to swap, or find one to purchase. All cookbooks available for one-to-one exchange or purchase for $1- $5. Admission is $10. Info, 967-2901 or visit napavalleycookingschool.org/events.php.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
‘DARK FIGURE OF CRIME’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Korean film “Dark Figure of Crime” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
NEIL DIAMOND TRIBUTE — Jack Wright presents “Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond” at JaM Cellars Wine and Music Studio, 1460 First St., Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45-$75. Info, jamcellarsballroom.com.
‘ENCORE’ — Justin-Siena High School presents its spring musical “Encore” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SUNDAY
March 17
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 1-6 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
‘ENCORE’ — Justin-Siena High School presents its spring musical “Encore” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
KITH & KIN — In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Napa Valley’s own Celtic band Kith & Kan performs at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Info, thewhitebarn.org.
MONDAY
March 18
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
TUESDAY
March 19
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
March 20
WILDFLOWER HIKE — Napa Parks and Recreation Services hosts a spring wildflower guided hike at Trancas Crossing Park, 610 Trancas St., Napa, at 10 a.m. Guided walks take attendees through a selected park to offer information about the natural features in the surrounding environment. Free admission. Info, prscntr@cityofnapa.org; 257-9529.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
CONNIE HANS — Pianist Connie Hans performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$35. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.