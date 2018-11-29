TODAY
Nov. 29
HISTORY EXHIBIT — The Napa County Historical Society debuts its Napa State Hospital exhibit at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, at noon. Free admission. Info, wordpress.napahistory.org/wordpress/programs; 224-1739.
DRUM GROUP — Learn to drum and sing traditional Native American songs as well as drum traditions and protocols from 6-8 p.m. at a meeting of the Suscol Intertribal Council at 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 215, Napa. Info, suscolcouncil.org; 256-3561; suscol@suscol.net.
LIVE MUSIC OPEN MIC — Uncorked at Napa Oxbow, 605 First St., presents an open mic music event from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Come listen to locals and visiting professional musicians and vocalists. Free admission. Info, uncorked-at-oxbow.com; 224-6875.
VEGAN HOLIDAY COOKIES — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a vegan holiday cookie baking party at 7 p.m. Culinary instructor Lisa Núñez-Hancock will teach participants how to make three different vegan cookies. Cookie samples included. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Nov. 30
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
TREE LIGHTING — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts a tree lighting ceremony from 4-6 p.m. Festivities include complimentary holiday cookies and hot cider, Christmas carolers, local children’s performances, a holiday-inspired Artisan Market and photos with Santa. Admission is complimentary but tickets are required. Info, villagenapavalley.com/events.
SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS — American jazz band Squirrel Nut Zippers presents its “Holiday Caravan” at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $39-$89. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘CHRISTMAS VACATION’ — Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, screens the comedy “Nation Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 7 p.m. as part of its holiday movie series. Free admission. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Info, lincolntheater.com.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Eliot Chang performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $28. Info, crushersofcomedy.com/nov-30.html.
PAPA JOE & THE NEW DEAL— Papa Joe & The New Deal performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 8-11 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
‘A JOHN WATERS CHRISTMAS’ — Filmmaker and bestselling author John Waters comes to the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Margrit Mondavi Theatre, 1030 Main St., Napa, with his critically acclaimed one-man show, “A John Waters Christmas.” The performance is at 9 p.m. Tickets are $52.50-$60. VIP Meet and Greet passes available. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘SCROOGE IN LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the holiday musical “Scrooge in Love” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Dec. 1
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY LIBRARY HOUR — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9-10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SANTA PAWS — Santa poses for photos with your pets at Pet Food Express, 3916 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Photos are $10 each. Proceeds benefit Paws For Healing. Info, pawsforhealing.org.
POTTERY OPEN STUDIO — Karen Winograde Pottery Studio, 2394 Big Ranch Road, Napa, hosts its annual open house and sale from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, karenwinogradepottery.com; 255-5495.
MEET SANTA — Santa Claus will be at Central Valley St. Helena, 1100 Vintage Ave., from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to meet with children and take family photos. Milk and cookies will be available. Free admission. Info, 963-3622.
STUDENT PERFORMANCES — Napa Valley College theater students deliver performances at di Rosa Center For Contemporary Art, 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa at 12:30 p.m. Admission is $10. Info, dirosaart.org/nvc_performance.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
SUPER HERO SATURDAY — American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, screens “Thor: Ragnarok” at 2 p.m. Free admission. napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA TUBA CHRISTMAS — Tuba players perform traditional Christmas music at Veterans Memorial Park, corner of Third and Main streets in downtown Napa, at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com.
SNOW DAY— Grace Church of Napa Valley, 3765 Solano Ave., Napa, hosts a snow day from 3-7 p.m. Children of all ages are invited to play in real snow. Free admission. Info, gracenapa.org.
HOLIDAY CELEBRATION — Robert Mondavi Winery, 7801 St Helena Highway, Oakville, hosts its annual tree lighting holiday celebration from 3-5 p.m. The event includes refreshments, wine tasting, horse and buggy rides and live music from the Vintage High chamber singers. Tickets are $25; children 12 and younger admitted for free. Info, robertmondaviwinery.com/upcoming-events.
LIGHTED TRACTOR PARADE — The Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade travels down Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga at 7 p.m. Free admission.
CARAVANSERAI — Caravanserai, a tribute to Santana, performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $22-$29. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS — American jazz band Squirrel Nut Zippers presents its “Holiday Caravan” at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $39-$89. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
HOLIDAY CONCERT — The Napa Valley College Wind Ensemble, accompanied by the Sonoma Hometown Band, performs holiday songs at the Napa Valley College Performing Art Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info musicnapavalley.org.
‘SCROOGE IN LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the holiday musical “Scrooge in Love” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Dec. 2
POTTERY OPEN STUDIO — Karen Winograde Pottery Studio, 2394 Big Ranch Road, Napa, hosts its annual open house and sale from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, karenwinogradepottery.com; 255-5495.
‘SCROOGE IN LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the holiday musical “Scrooge in Love” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
NAPA VALLEY YOUTH SYMPHONY — The Napa Valley Youth Symphony performs alongside the American Canyon High School choir at the American Canyon High School auditorium, 3000 Newell Drive, at 3 p.m. Admission is $5-$10. Tickets sold at the door. Info, nvyso.org.
MONDAY
Dec. 3
4 FOR ART — The new art exhibit 4 For Art, featuring the works of Elizabeth Bush, Nick Cann, Mark Mattioli and Bev Wilson, is on display at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Open daily.
TUESDAY
Dec. 4
NAPA VALLEY INSIGHT MEDITATION —Napa Valley Insight Meditation hosts silent meditation meetings on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Individuals of all levels and experience are welcome. Info, napainsight.org; 363-7955.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 5
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
GAME NIGHT — Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, hosts game night from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, 733-3199.