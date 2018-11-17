TODAY
Nov. 17
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
FALL CRAFT BOUTIQUE — Ivy Rebekah Lodge #23 hosts a Fall Craft Boutique at Rebekah’s Bistro and Club Room at The Meadows, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Proceeds from the bake sale go toward The Culinary Academy of Rebekah Children’s Services. Free admission.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
AMERICAN FOLK ART HOLIDAY FESTIVAL — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Suite 208, Napa, hosts the American Folk Art Holiday Festival from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Find one-of-a-kind folk art creations and primitive folk art antiques at this one-day event. Admission is $10. Info, 246-2460; 255-8864.
GIFTS ‘N TYME HOLIDAY FAIRE — Gifts ‘n Tyme Holiday Faire is held at the Napa Valley Expo Chardonnay Hall, 575 Third St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Free parking. Info, napavalleyexpo.com.
HOLIDAY ART MARKET — The Calistoga Art Center, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga, hosts a holiday art market and mini plein air exhibit from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Info, calistogaartcenter.org.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St., Napa, hosts its Christmas boutique from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission.
PUPPET WORKSHOP — Make your own puppet and learn the art of puppeteering during the Puppet Festival Workshop at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, at 1 p.m. Admission is $15. All ages welcome. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/puppetfestival.html.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
PUPPET FESTIVAL — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts its 22nd annual Puppet Festival at 2:30 p.m. The event includes two live acts. Tickets are $15-$20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/puppetfestival.html.
FOREJOUR — Forejour, a tribute to Foreigner and Journey, performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $22-$29. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE — Napa Ballroom Dancers hosts “Thankful For Dancing” at the Napa Native Sons Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa, from 7-10 p.m. The evening will kick off with a country waltz lesson. Live music by the J Silverheels Band. Tickets are $15. Info, napaballroomdancers.org.
SUNDAY
Nov. 18
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St., Napa, hosts its Christmas boutique from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission.
GIFTS ‘N TYME HOLIDAY FAIRE — Gifts ‘n Tyme Holiday Faire is held at the Napa Valley Expo Chardonnay Hall, 575 Third St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Free parking. Info, napavalleyexpo.com.
‘THE SANTA CLAUSE’ — Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, screens “The Santa Clause” at 7 p.m. This free showing is the first in the holiday movie series courtesy of Lincoln Theater, Yountville Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Yountville. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Info, lincolntheater.com.
MONDAY
Nov. 19
4 FOR ART — The new art exhibit 4 For Art, featuring the works of Elizabeth Bush, Nick Cann, Mark Mattioli and Bev Wilson, is on display at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Open daily.
TUESDAY
Nov. 20
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. This is the final Tuesday market of the season. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 21
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING — Join your neighbors the night before Thanksgiving at Veterans Memorial Park, at the northeast corner of Main and Third streets in downtown Napa, for the annual Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. The event also includes performances by Napa’s Pepperette Baton & Dance Club, Napa Valley Dance Studio and Napa Sings. Free hot chocolate and cookies. Info, donapa.com.
THURSDAY
Nov. 22
THANKSGIVING DINNER — The Table at First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa, hosts a Thanksgiving dinner for all who are hungry from 1-5 p.m. Dinner includes turkey, ham, squash, cranberry relish, gravy and rolls. Dessert also included. Free.
FRIDAY
Nov. 23
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
BLACK FRIDAY HIKE — Skip the shopping and connect with nature during a Black Friday Hike at Newell Open Space Preserve, 7000 Newell Drive, American Canyon, from 10 a.m.-noon. Hikes vary in length from 1.25 miles to 4.5 miles. Free admission. Info, sjohnson@cityofamericancanyon.org.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE — The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar/.
JOSHUA RADIN — Singer-songwriter Joshua Radin performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $35-$65. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
TERREI ODABI — Soul singer Terrie Odabi performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 8-11 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.