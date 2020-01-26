To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Jan. 26
‘XANADU JR.’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Xanadu Jr.”, featuring an all-youth cast, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 707-266-6305.
LOLLIPOPS! — Family-friendly LolliPOPS! perform at the Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 11 a.m. and noon. Free admission. Parents must register their child for of the showtimes. Info, lincolntheater.com.
MOSTLY MOZART —Napa Valley Music Associates presents “Mostly Mozart in Napa Valley” at First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$20. Info, napavalleymusicassociates.org; 707-322-8402.
MONDAY
Jan. 27
COMMISSION ON AGING — The Napa County Commission on Aging meets at the Napa County Board of Supervisors Chambers, 1195 Third St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Info, countyofnapa.org/1000/Commission-on-Aging.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 29
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Jan. 30
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
OPEN HOUSE — St. John’s Lutheran School, 3521 Linda Vista Ave., Napa, hosts a open house from 6-8 p.m. Parents will meet with teachers, view classrooms and learn about the preschool, elementary and junior high curriculums. Children are welcome to attend. Info, stjohnsnapa.org.
ACUPRESSURE — Faune Towery shares acupressure and tapping techniques to help reduce stress, pain, and promote well-being during a workshop at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 6:30-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-253-4235.
FRIDAY
Jan. 31
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
SATURDAY
Feb. 1
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY LIBRARY HOUR — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9-10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
OPEN HOUSE — Kolbe Academy and Trinity Prep, 2055 Redwood Road, Napa, hosts an open house from 10 a.m.-noon. The school offers classes in TK through high school. Info, kolbetrinity.org.
TULOCAY CEMETERY HISTORY TOUR — Napa County Historical Society hosts a Tulocay Cemetery Walking Tour at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to meet at the Juarez Building (the old cemetery office) at 411 Coombsville Road, Napa. Admission is $15-$20. RSVP encouraged. Info, info@napahistory.org; 707-224-1739; napahistory.org.
READ WITH A RANGER — City of Napa park rangers host a story time at the Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 10:30 a.m. This month’s story is “Mighty Mole” by Mary Quattlebaum. Free admission. Info, cpnaturecenter.com; 255-6465.
CHANELL J. WILSON — R&B singer Chanell J. Wilson performs at Paupaiz Fine Coffees, 978 Kaiser Road, Suite B, Napa, at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, chanelljwilson.com.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
ART EXHIBITION OPENING — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, hosts the debut of actress/artist Lucy Liu’s art exhibition “One of These Things Is Not Like the Others” at 5 p.m. The show will be open through April. Admission is $20; free to museum members. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
A CAPPELLA EXTRAVAGANZA — Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, presents Napa Valley High School’s annual A Cappella Extravaganza at 7 p.m. Choirs from Napa, Vintage and American Canyon high schools will perform as well as award-winning vocal band SixAppeal. Tickets are $20-$30. Info, lincolntheater.com.