Upcoming Events

To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
March 5
‘THE NEW ARCHITECTURE OF WINE’ — The Napa Wine Library hosts a tour of Trinchero Napa Valley, 3070 Saint Helena Highway North, Saint Helena, featuring family partner Bob Torres, from 6-8:30 p.m. Free admission. Registration required. Info, napawinelibrary.com.
CARE IN THE TIME OF ILLNESS — Celine Regalia, executive director of Collabria Care, presents “The Power of Palliative, the Hope of Hospice: Care in Times of Serious Illness” at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Registration available at eventbrite.com. Info, ahouse@collabriacare.org; 707-258-9080.
OPEN MIC NIGHT — Benton Family Wines, 880 Vallejo St., Napa, hosts open mic night from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, Croze-cab.com.
‘WEST SIDE STORY’ — Vintage High School concert choir presents “West Side Story” at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$22. Info, vhschoirs.com.
FRIDAY
March 6
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 707-251-0266.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 707-255-1800.
CRAFT & CHAT — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts Craft & Chat hour at 6 p.m. Bring a project that you are working on and meet other crafters. If you are looking to relax and socialize while crafting, this new group is for you. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
‘WEST SIDE STORY’ — Vintage High School concert choir presents “West Side Story” at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$22. Info, vhschoirs.com.
‘THE TIN WOMAN’ — The Valley Players present “The Tin Woman” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SATURDAY
March 7
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance; park by Zinfandel Hall. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 707-501-3087.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY LIBRARY HOUR — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9-10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 707-942-8892.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
READ WITH A RANGER — City of Napa park rangers host a story time at the Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 10:30 a.m. Rangers will be reading “An Egg is Quiet” and host a craft activity. Free admission. Info, cpnaturecenter.com; 255-6465.
WOMEN’S DAY CELEBRATION — Women in Power Napa Valley an International Women’s Day Celebration at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 12:30 p.m. Festivities include a panel discussion, keynote speakers and networking opportunities. Tickets are $75; $20 for students. Tickets may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. Info, womeninpowernapavalley.org; 260-4035.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
‘WEST SIDE STORY’ — Vintage High School concert choir presents “West Side Story” at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$22. Info, vhschoirs.com.
SUPERHERO SATURDAY — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, screens “Spiderman: Far From Home” at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 644-1136.
ORGANIST RECITAL — Organist Hans Uwe Hielscher from Wiesbaden, Germany, performs at Pacific Union College, 1 Angwin Way, Angwin, at 4 p.m. Free admission. Info, 707-965-2078; organist@napanet.net.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
‘THE TIN WOMAN’ — The Valley Players present “The Tin Woman” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SUNDAY
March 8
‘THE TIN WOMAN’ — The Valley Players present “The Tin Woman” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘WEST SIDE STORY’ — Vintage High School concert choir presents “West Side Story” at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10-$22. Info, vhschoirs.com.
MONDAY
March 9
No events submitted for March 9
TUESDAY
March 10
TAX PREPARATION — AARP hosts free tax preparation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. To schedule an appointment, call 707-492-5430.
ARTIST LECTURE SERIES — Artist Sandra Ono discusses her work as part of the Oxbow School visiting artist lecture series at The CIA Theater at Copia, 500 First St., at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, oxbowschool.org.
WEDNESDAY
March 11
TAX PREPARATION — AARP hosts free tax preparation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. To schedule an appointment, call 707-492-5430.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
WILD NAPA — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild Napa presentation about fungi at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org.