TODAY
March 21
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, invites teens to make paper flowers from 4-5 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; melinda.mathis@countyofnapa.org.
ART SHOW — Art Gallery Napa Valley, 1307 First St., Napa, hosts an open house for its latest gallery “Mustard Madness” from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, artnv.org/art-gallery-home.
BRAZILIAN JAZZ — Laura Dreyer & the Manhattan/Rio Connection performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $15-$35. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
March 22
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Items for sale, including hard cover and paperback books in all genres, books and music on CD, DVDs, and games, are half-priced today. Info, folnapa.org.
MORGAN JAMES — Singer Morgan James performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $27.50-$59. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘ENCORE’ — Justin-Siena High School presents its spring musical “Encore” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Aidan Park performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
‘BINGO: THE WINNING MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “Bingo: The Winning Musical” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
March 23
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts Bag Day at its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fill a bag for $5. Items for sale include hard cover and paperback books in all genres. Info, folnapa.org.
MODEL TRAIN OPEN HOUSE — Napa Model Railroad Historical Society hosts an open house event at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Trains will be running all day. Free admission. Info, nvmrc.org; 253-8428.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 11 a.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 644-1136.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 12:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
COOKBOOK TALK — Napa cookbook author and culinary expert Janet Fletcher hosts a cooking discussion and cookbook signing at Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena, at 1 p.m. Free admission. RSVP recommended. Details available at eventbrite.com. Info, 967-2901.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
JACQUES BREL — Belgium-born singer Jacques Brel performs at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
MORGAN JAMES — Singer Morgan James performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $27.50-$59. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘ENCORE’ — Justin-Siena High School presents its spring musical “Encore” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘BINGO: THE WINNING MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “Bingo: The Winning Musical” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
March 24
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from noon-5 p.m. Stuff two bags for $5 on this final day of the Friends’ multi-media sale. Info, folnapa.org.
CHILI COOKOFF — Local Bay Area chefs will be pitted against each other to see who is crowned chili champion during a chili cookoff at Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, from noon-2 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/chili-cookoff-2019.
‘ENCORE’ — Justin-Siena High School presents its spring musical “Encore” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘BINGO: THE WINNING MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “Bingo: The Winning Musical” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘BASSES OF NOTE’ — Sing Napa Valley presents “Basses of Note”, featuring Ben Covone, David Foushée, Roger Kimble III, Bob Theisen, and David Wexler, at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa, at 3 p.m. Complimentary wine, soft drinks, and light hors d’oeuvres and desserts served at intermission. Tickets are $30. Info, singnapavalley.org; 255-4662.
MONDAY
March 25
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
TUESDAY
March 26
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
March 27
SCIENCEPLOSION — Children’s performer Mark Nizer brings his Scienceplosion to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $10-$18. Info, lincolntheater.com; 944-9900, ext. 5802.
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
JETBLACQ BANDS — JetBlacq Bands performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$20. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.