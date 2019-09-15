TODAY
Sept. 15
ARTISAN MARKET — The Village at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts an artisan market from noon.-3 p.m. Food, wine and art vendors from Napa Valley are scheduled to attend. Free admission. Info, villagenapavalley.com.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 1-5 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA’ — Shakespeare Napa Valley presents the comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15; $10 for NVC students; and $8 for children 12 and younger. Info, shakespearenapavalley.org.
MONDAY
Sept. 16
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
AMERICAN LEGION CELEBRATION — Napa’s American Legion Post 113 hosts a celebration in honor of the American Legion’s 100th anniversary at noon at Fuller Park at the corner of Jefferson and Oak streets in Napa. A luncheon for all U.S. Armed Services veterans and their families will be held following the ceremony at Post 113 Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa. Info, napalegion.org; 252-0837.
TUESDAY
Sept. 17
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘FANTASTIC MR. FOX’ — The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens the film “Fantastic Mr. Fox” as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 7:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 18
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
‘LIVES WELL LIVED’ — Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, screens the documentary “Lives Well Lived” at 2 p.m. as part of the Joys of Elderhood series hosted by Rianda House and UpValley Village. Tickets are $6. Info, collabriacare.org/the-joys-of-elderhood.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Cara Wall discusses her book “The Dearly Beloved” at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
‘MOTHERLOAD’ — As part of Walk & Roll to School Month, St. Helena Recreation hosts a free screening of “Motherload” at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., St. Helena, at 8 p.m.
THURSDAY
Sept. 19
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, invites teens to make painted picture frames from 4-5 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
‘LAND AND PEOPLE OF NAPA VALLEY’ — Napa Valley Museum’s “Land and People of Napa Valley” is now on display at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. This pop-up exhibition includes many of the museum’s most popular permanent history cases, including History of Valley Transportation, Ranching & Farming, and Pioneer Days. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
You have free articles remaining.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
FRIDAY
Sept. 20
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
GARDEN TOUR — Farmer Jon Brzycki leads a garden tour at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 9:30 a.m. Learn about the organically farmed garden that provides seasonal produce to the kitchens at Copia during the hour-long tour. Admission is $15. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/copia-garden-tour.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Items for sale, including hard cover and paperback books in all genres, books and music on CD, DVDs, and games, are half-priced today. Info, folnapa.org.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
JAPANESE CHIT CHAT — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Japanese Chit-Chat at 2:30 p.m. This group is meant for people to practice the Japanese language in a safe, open, and non-judgmental environment. Any level of proficiency is welcome. Learn simple words & phrases or come to chit-chat! Info, napalibrary.org/events.
OPEN HOUSE — Brown Street Gallery and Boutique, 2225 Brown St., Suite 102, Napa, hosts its fall open house from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, napavalleysupportservices.org; 255-8523.
‘THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA’ — Shakespeare Napa Valley presents the comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15; $10 for NVC students; and $8 for children 12 and younger. Info, shakespearenapavalley.org.
POETRY LECTURE — Father Paul Murray presents “Finally Comes the Poet: Art, Beauty, and Faith” at Kolbe Academy & Trinity Prep, 2055 Redwood Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission; donations accepted. Info, 258-9030; office@kolbetrinity.org.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Sept. 21
PARKING LOT SALE — The Napa High School Music Department hosts a parking lot sale fundraiser on campus, 2475 Jefferson St., Napa, from 8 a.m.-noon. Proceeds will benefit the Napa High band and choir programs.
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE — Napa Valley Mobile Home Park, 1040 Orchard Ave., Napa, hosts its community yard sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The sale features tools, clothing, books and more. Free admission. Info, 226-1214.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
OPEN STUDIOS NAPA VALLEY — Open Studios Napa Valley is a free, self-guided, art discovery tour covering 40 studios throughout Napa Valley. The tour runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. For a map, visit artnv.org/open-studios.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts Bag Day at its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fill a bag for $5. Items for sale include hard cover and paperback books in all genres. Info, folnapa.org.
MODEL TRAIN OPEN HOUSE — Napa Model Railroad Historical Society hosts an open house event at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Trains will be running all day. Free admission. Info, nvmrc.org; 253-8428.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
‘IN SAFE HANDS’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the French film “In Safe Hands” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
CONCERT — The Pacific Union College Church, 10 Angwin Ave., Angwin, hosts its Hymn Sing Festival at 4 p.m. Free admission.
‘THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA’ — Shakespeare Napa Valley presents the comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15; $10 for NVC students; and $8 for children 12 and younger. Info, shakespearenapavalley.org.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.